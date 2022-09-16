5 of the greatest bodyguards in WWE history

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have turned to their friends and allies when they're in need of help. Someone they know they can count on.

Sometimes, that person happens to be a bodyguard. Someone who puts the muscle behind a star's hustle. They typically do so by any means necessary, usually involving some sort of nefarious tactic.

The bodyguard concept can fill a lot of roles. It could be to shield a heel champion from a would-be challenger, or maybe as the protector of a potential damsel in distress. Most of the time, the performers put into this kind of role are big, mean, scary, and tough.

Having said that? Let's take a closer look at five of the greatest bodyguards in WWE history.

#5. The APA

"This gun's for hire" should have been the slogan of the Acolyte Protection Agancy (APA). Consisting of Hall of Famers Ron 'Farooq' Simmons and JBL, this pair of punishers weren't just a great tag team, they made some money on the side as bounty hunters.

They began as part of The Undertaker's goofy 'Ministry' angle, billed simply as 'The Acolytes'. It seemed like an odd role for both men. That's when it was time for them to change things up and just be themselves.

Portrayed as bar-room brawlers, the APA would set up a makeshift office in the back to play cards, smoke cigars, and drink. At least until someone paid them for their services.

The team split up on WWE television in 2002, but have reunited several times over the years. Both Simmons and Layfield remain close friends to this day.

#4. Diesel went from being Shawn Michaels' bodyguard to becoming WWE World Champion

Kevin Nash traded in his Vinnie Vegas gimmick and left WCW to be Shawn Michaels' hand-picked protector. Thus, Diesel was born, and Nash would go on to super stardom from there.

As The Two Dudes with Attitudes, the pair would not only watch each other's backs, but also capture championship gold. During their time together, they held the WWE World Tag Team Titles, as well as each man holding gold of their own. Diesel held both the Intercontinental and World Championships, while The Showstopper captured the IC title twice.

Eventually, the pair would split when Diesel grew tired of the obnoxious and demanding HBK. They would reunite briefly down the road before Nash departed for WCW and nWo.

#3. Virgil

While The Million Dollar Man's bodyguard may be considered a joke act by many, there's no denying what Virgil brought to the act. Together, they cut the image of a wealthy man who constantly mistreated someone in his employ. It is a classic story that anyone can relate to.

Unsurprisingly, the character was met with some criticism. The idea that Ted DiBiase would have a male servant who was African American left a bad taste in some people's mouths. Yet the storyline went on.

The biggest cheer Virgil ever heard in his career was when he finally had enough and dropped DiBiase. He went on a bit of a singles run from there that ultimately went nowhere.

#2. Chyna made history in so many ways

To say that The Ninth Wonder of the World changed the way women are viewed in sports entertainment would be an understatement. Joanie Laurer started out as a bodyguard in WWE, where she would become world famous as Chyna.

As the then-girlfriend of Triple H, Chyna debuted as something we hadn't really seen before. Not only was she a female protector, she was also bigger and stronger than some of the men in the promotion.

An avid weightlifter, Chyna displayed her feats of strength while backing up The Game as he pursued championship glory. Eventually, she would become an in-ring competitor, herself.

To list all of her trailblazing achievements in DX and as a singles competitor would take too many words. But her crowning achievement came on October 17, 1999, at WWE No Mercy. She defeated Jeff Jarrett to capture the Intercontinental Championship in a "Good Housekeeping Match".

Joanie 'Chyna' Laurer passed away on April 17,2016. She was 46 years old at the time of her passing.

#1. Cowboy Bob Orton

It would be hard to include any list of bodyguards complete without the man who made them famous in pro wrestling: Cowboy Bob Orton.

Standing alongside Roddy Piper, he was part of history during the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era of the mid-80's. He was the cornerman for The Rowdy Scot and Paul Orndorff during their main event match at the first WrestleMania against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

Always sporting a cast from an arm that mysteriously would never heal, The Cowboy used it as a weapon. He stood by Piper's side for years, until betraying him to join up with Adrian Adonis. Thus, ending their partnership and perhaps the greatest bodyguard-client duo in WWE history.

