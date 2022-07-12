5 Hilarious stunts pulled by WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X

WWE has seen its fair share of factions over the years. Whether they are a group of heroes or a band of bad guys, formidable groups have been a trend in sports entertainment for decades now.

But perhaps no stable in WWE has had a greater impact on its history, direction, and programming than D-Generation X. DX was formed in 1997, featuring friends Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Chyna. They morphed into so much more, becoming part of professional wrestling lore and the mainstream conscience. And they did it laughing all the way.

Known just as much for their sense of humor as their wrestling ability, the group staged some of the funniest moments we have ever seen in WWE. Here's a few things that DX did which kept us smiling.

#5 - Harrassing WWE Commissioner Sgt. Slaughter

To be fair, this stems from a series of jokes and ribs that the original pair of Triple H and Shawn Michaels directed at Sarge. Throughout the early days of DX's existence, Slaughter was the authority figure of the then-WWF. He was put in charge of trying to reel the group in.

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE The amount of chin jokes DX pulls on Sgt. Slaughter 🤣🤣🤣 The amount of chin jokes DX pulls on Sgt. Slaughter 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Kvu4TdFGD8

Needless to say, the pair of overgrown adolescents made Slaughter's life a living hell. From making fun of his oversized chin to mocking the fact that he spits when he speaks, the duo relentlessly mocked the Commissioner.

By the time they were done, the former Marine probably felt like he had gone through boot camp again. And if there was still any hair left on his head, it was all gone by the time it was over, and left behind by a note that read: 'DX was here'.

#4 - Showing off their 'fowl' mouths

In 2006, the original band got back together. Triple H and Shawn Michaels reformed their first incarnation of DX and it didn't take them long before they found themselves involved in a feud with Vince and Shane McMahon.

To put things in context, this version of the faction may be the goofiest of them all (if that’s even possible). The stunts they pulled were far less like college hazing and more like grade school pranks. But given the two veteran performers' experience and acting chops, they were able to pull it off.

A terrific aspect of this feud was that the more serious the McMahons became, the more Triple H and HBK would go into their best Abbott and Costello skits. One such incident occurred when the precocious pair tested the bounds of wordplay - and good taste - when they discussed Vince's love for chickens.

Without going into too much detail, let's just put it this way: Standards and practices had their fingers on the dump button during the segment.

#3 - HBK superkicks the world

During the same time period, the comedic stylings of Michaels and Helmsley were on display once again here.

In a skit where The Game is trying to get HBK fired up, Michaels began randomly superkicking people to get his adrenaline flowing. The comedy that ensued was capped off when The Showstopper famously "kicked Stan".

This was again during the 'happy-go-lucky' phase of the group's history, and they showed they could be funny without always working blue.

While some members of the WWE Universe haven't always viewed this era kindly, it did provide some uproarious episodes like this one, Shawn Michaels Superkicks the World.

#2 - Mocking The Nation of Domination

As babyfaces, the second version of DX would feud with The Rock and The Nation of Domination.

Each member of the group came out dressed as their counterpart from The Nation. This included Triple H, who did a terrific parody of The Rock, which he dubbed "The Crock".

The highlight of the act may have been young wrestling fan Jason Sensation, who came out dressed as Owen Hart and performed a spot-on impression of him. Needless to say, this drew the ire of the Canadian grappler.

However, the skit was marked with some very real-life controversy, as X-Pac's impersonation of Mark Henry saw him don blackface, which drew complaints from viewers and sponsors.

To his credit, Pac has said he regrets the decision despite the fact that Henry gave him permission to wear the makeup. The video has now been removed from available WWE footage.

#1 - Invading WCW Monday Nitro

This is easily one of the greatest stunts ever. And perhaps the gutsiest, too.

On April 27th, 1998, WCW and WWE were both airing live from the Norfolk, Virginia area. In a move that came right out of the movie 'Animal House', a rag tag band of misfits showed up in a tank to wreak havoc.

In this case, the deathmobile in question was a jeep fitted with gunnery equipment. And there was DX (Triple H, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac and Chyna), decked out in camouflage and combat gear. They even attempted to drive into the arena, but were turned back by WCW security.

The incident will go down as one of the most memorable and hysterical jokes in the annals of WWE. The beautiful part of it all is that it was a rib on the competition, not anyone in their own promotion.

Somehow? They got away with it, too.

That pretty much sums up the schoolboy antics of D-Generation X. They were far ahead of their time. In many ways, DX were groundbreakers at being rulebreakers. And if you're not down with that? They got two words for ya...

