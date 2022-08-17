5 great t-shirt tearing moments from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

When legendary WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan was on top of the world, he had a very distinct look and presence. He was one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, based not just on his physicality but also his mannerisms and verbiage.

Everyone out there knows how to impersonate the WWE Hall of Famer. From his over-use of the word "brother," down to his skullet hairdo and his pointing and flexing.

But perhaps the most 'Hulk Hogan' thing you can do is tear the t-shirt right off of your own body. SLOWLY, for as dramatic an effect as possible.

Whenever the Hulkster decided to shed a layer of 100% cotton, you just knew that somebody's ass was about to be kicked. Usually in the name of the good ol' USA.

Here are five of Hulk Hogan's greatest t-shirt tearing moments.

#5. When facing Nick Bockwinkel for the AWA World Title

Long before he signed with Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan was a major star in Verne Gagne's American Wrestling Association. He also made his name and his fame portraying a fictionalized version of a grappler, Thunderlips, in the massive hit movie Rocky III.

During this time, Hogan began to perfect his schtick, and this is where Hulkamania was truly born. Even then, it wouldn't truly blossom until he hit the bright lights of New York City.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Hulk Hogan came very close to becoming AWA World Heavyweight Champion,pinning Champion Nick Bockwinkel on several occasions and being awarded the Title,but the decision was reversed each time Hulk Hogan came very close to becoming AWA World Heavyweight Champion,pinning Champion Nick Bockwinkel on several occasions and being awarded the Title,but the decision was reversed each time https://t.co/Q6L1E0kh13

Hogan would exit the AWA after Verne Gagne not only refused to put the world championship on him, but also for financial reasons.

Gagne had the golden goose in his grasp, but let this tee-shirt-tearing titan get away. His loss proved to be McMahon's most significant gain.

#4. The night he defeated The Iron Sheik for the WWE World Championship

Hogan took his first steps towards immortality in 1984, when he defeated the diabolical Iron Sheik for the WWE World Championship.

It was a watershed moment in the history of the industry, and at a crossroads where traditional professional wrestling met sports entertainment for the first time.

It was a marriage made in heaven, and over the course of the next few years, the Real American shed more shirts than anyone could count.

#3. WrestleMania III

This is likely the pinnacle of Hogan's career, or at least the first half of it. With a record-setting crowd at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan, he stood on top of the world and toppled a Giant.

The image of Hulk ripping off his signature red and yellow that night in the spring of 1987 is a magical one. It was a moment frozen in time for any WWE fan of that era. The backdrop of that huge domed stadium, filled to capacity, could leave you awestruck.

P Fritz @AddictivePoem @KevinRothrock yeh, it looks totally under control...like hulk Hogan after he rips off his shirt... @KevinRothrock yeh, it looks totally under control...like hulk Hogan after he rips off his shirt... https://t.co/0O74FBMREc

On this day, when Hogan tore off his top, it was symbolic of the way he and WWE had ripped the lid off of the business. There was no going back from there, and the possibilities seemed limitless.

The fairy tale went just as planned, with the conquering hero defeating his greatest challenge ever, much to the adoration of a huge audience.

#2. When he shed the red and yellow to join the nWo

In July 1996, the entire world wanted to know who the third man in the New World Order was going to be. There were all kinds of wild theories about nearly every name in WWE, from Shawn Michaels to Mabel.

But in the end, it turned out to be much more shocking than anyone could have imagined.

After over a decade as wrestling's greatest superhero, Hulk Hogan betrayed the fans and WCW. When he dropped the leg across Randy Savage and embraced the Outsiders, he essentially buried his old colors.

Still, this was a groundbreaking moment and the last time we would see the word 'Hulkamania' skinned from his body in almost three years. He wouldn't don his old persona again until after the nWo angle began to slowly die off in 1999.

#1. His eye-popping return to WrestleMania in Toronto

On the site of one of his greatest matches -- WrestleMania VI against The Ultimate Warrior -- Hogan returned to face WWE's brightest star, The Rock.

This was supposed to be cut and dry, as Hogan was representing the heel New World Order faction, this time wreaking havoc in WWE. But some of his old magic just happened to get in the way.

Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash got the band back together for what appeared to be a lengthy heel run in a new environment. This time, they would be (in storyline) working for Vince McMahon to bring down all of his nemeses and the whole company if need be. It was Hogan's time to pass the torch to The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

But a funny thing happened that night. When Hogan tore off his nWo colors, it was like a baptism from the past. The Skydome crowd began to cheer for him throughout the course of the match, and once again, Hogan was making history.

Out of all the tattered shreds of cotton left behind, The Hulkster proved that he was a hero who would give you the shirt off his back. Literally.

Not only was the sight of the legendary WWE icon shedding his shell visually impressive, it made his laundry days a whole lot easier.

