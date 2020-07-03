5 huge reveals WWE could be heading towards in the coming months

Could Seth Rollins do the unthinkable to Rey Mysterio's family?

WWE could be heading for some pretty great reveals in the coming weeks!

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

What if Seth Rollins forces Dominick to join him for the greater good?

WWE is doing a lot of world building in their storytelling right now and it looks like they are setting up for a lot of interesting reveals in the near future In fact, between the company needing something entertaining to fill out the summer months of the season, but also by all the hints they are dropping about future events.

With that being said and WWE in need of big reveals to keep fans watching during what is usually a lull period, here are five great reveals WWE could be heading towards in the coming months. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think is next for WWE.

#5 Roman Reigns returning and challenging Braun Strowman

The WWE needs a Roman Reigns comeback right about now.

It's no secret that the WWE Universe misses seeing Roman Reigns in the squared circle and while we have to respect his decision to choose family over career, it's still not the same without him. Interestingly enough however, rumors are starting to circulate that his hiatus could be ending very soon.

According to Tim Colohue, the plan is either for Bray Wyatt to lose at Extreme Rules in the swamp match and get sent back to Raw or defeat Strowman and go onto face Roman Reigns. Now, it's not known whether the title not being up for grabs changes any of this, but it's still intriguing to see a Roman Reigns return being mentioned.

If nothing else, WWE needs their golden boy back and everything he brings to the table for the company. They need his charisma, his persona and just his ability to make the fans care about what they are watching. Hopefully this rumor manifests itself and fans are able to see The Big Dog again, but who knows with the ongoing pandemic still being a factor?

