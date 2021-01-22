5 Greatest acts of courage shown by WWE Superstars inside the ring

Wrestling is made for the fans and wrestlers are the ones responsible for giving the fans their ticket's worth of entertainment. WWE Superstars go to great lengths to entertain wrestling fans. There is almost no limit to what they can do just to elicit a reaction from the crowd. Every time they step inside the ring, WWE Superstars make it their goal to ensure that the fans have a good time.

Sometimes, WWE Superstars go the extra mile for entertainment purposes and display wild performances that become iconic moments over time. Most of these acts cannot be performed by an average human being. They require a lot of courage and bravery.

Even if a star is being paid a handsome amount of money by WWE, it's not easy to jump off a 20-foot ladder, being uncertain of what will happen next.

John Morrison diving off a ladder onto Sheamus

Over the years, WWE Superstars have shown a lot of strength and bravery to execute certain spots just to entertain the fans. Some of these wrestlers have to endure a great amount of pain just so they can finish what they started in front of several viewers. So let's take a look at the five greatest acts of courage shown by WWE Superstars inside the ring.

#5 The Rock tore the abdominal and abductor tendons off his pelvis in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 29

John Cena vs The Rock at WrestleMania 29

The Rock has been often criticized for forgetting his roots after finding greener pastures in Hollywood, but his commitment to the sport of professional wrestling has been quite impressive throughout history. In 2011, The Rock returned to WWE to host Wrestlemania 27, after which he started his second major run in WWE with a feud against John Cena.

The feud resulted in two back-to-back WrestleMania main event clashes between the two, the first of which was won by The Rock. During the second one, something unfortunate happened and The Rock tore an abdominal muscle as Cena hit him with the Rock Bottom. The Rock commented about it in a Q&A with the Los Angeles Lakers:

"Forty-five minute match planned out, at the fifteen minute mark, Bang. I feel something pop.... I get up, I go to step and I can't step"

The Rock had the option of asking the referee to stop the match but he didn't. The Rock mustered up the courage and suffered the pain. He wrestled another whole half hour just because he didn't want to ruin the biggest WWE match of the year. He wanted to make sure that the fans left the MetLife arena with nothing but good memories of the WrestleMania event that they attended. The Rock addressed the injury after the match on Twitter as well.

Saw my Dr who had to push my intestines back thru the tear in my abdomen. Kinda romantic.



Surgery is next week. #BringItOn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 21, 2013

Fortunately, The Rock made it through the injury. This match is a testament to the fact that even though it may seem that the Rock is not closely affiliated with wrestling anymore, he is still devoted to the entertainment of WWE fans.