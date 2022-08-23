5 greatest current Canadian WWE Superstars 

WWE just concluded a tour of Canada that included live events in Kingston, Quebec and London, Ontario to compliment RAW in Toronto and SmackDown in Montreal.

The Canadian crowds were vociferous, cheering loudest and most energetically for their hometown heroes. After Sami Zayn and Natalya received enormous ovations on Friday Night, the RAW crowd matched that enthusiasm in receiving Edge and Kevin Owens.

In honor of the Canadian crowd's incredible display of love for their countrypeople, let's pay homage to the best natives of the Great White North on the current WWE roster. For the sake of this list, American-born Canadian citizen Brock Lesnar will not be considered.

Without further ado, here is our ranking of the five greatest active Canadian superstars in the company today.

#5. Robert Roode

Roode has been simply glorious in NXT and on the main roster

Former NXT champion Robert Roode is one of the most highly respected veterans in the business today. One of the greatest mainstays of IMPACT wrestling, The Glorious One had an incredible run in the black and gold era of NXT. He is a United States Champion and a three-time Tag Team Champion on the main roster.

The Toronto native is an accomplished performer who has held gold everywhere he has been, including all three brands of WWE. He also possesses one of the most memorable entrances in the entire company, which can only be described as "GLORIOUS!".

Roode is yet to be seen on WWE programming since Triple H took over creative duties, so it will be interesting to see how and when he makes his inevitable return.

#4. Natalya

Natalya is a model of versatility and longevity

Natalya is a member of the legendary Hart family, which is arguably the greatest family in WWE history. The two-time Women's Champion has been one of the most consistent performers in the division since debuting in 2008. Her unparalleled longevity has allowed her to become a gatekeeper and locker room veteran, helping the company's future stars find their feet.

The B.O.A.T., who is billed from Calgary, Alberta, is a unique talent who managed to thrive in both the Divas era and the women's evolution. Having won the Divas title in 2010 and competed for the SmackDown Women's title at Money In The Bank 2022, it's safe to say Natalya's versatility is underrated.

The three-time Guinness world record holder is definitely one of the greatest Canadian stars in WWE today.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was a legendary figure in the Canadian independent scene before breaking into the American industry and eventually joining WWE.

Zayn competed for over a decade as El Generico, a Mexican luchador with the catchphrase "Ole!". His exploits in NXT and the main roster have only enhanced his reputation as a supreme in-ring performer, comedic genius and master of match psychology.

One could argue that the best version of Zayn is yet to be unleashed on the main roster. Judging by his amazing babyface run on the black-and-gold brand and the astonishing reaction he received in Montreal this past Friday, The Underdog from The Underground could be a top face in the company before all is said and done.

#2. Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn's real-life best friend, greatest rival and former tag team partner, Kevin Owens, is another world-class WWE Superstar.

Owens has similar beginnings to The Master Strategist, teaming up and fighting against his best friend all over the world before joining NXT. Their legendary story continued through the third brand onto the main roster and is unlikely to end until one or both men are retired.

Owens built an incredible solo career on the foundation of that relationship, winning the NXT title before claiming the United States and Intercontinental Championships. The crowning moments of Owens' main roster career were his Universal championship win in 2016 and headlining at WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

With his mentor HHH now in charge of creative and his ruthless Prizefighter gimmick being reintroduced, the Quebec native is ready to soar even higher.

#1. WWE Hall Of Famer Edge

CONNER 🇨🇦 @WrestleConner



The Toronto fans gave Edge one of the biggest ovations of his career, great stuff.



#WWERAW A hometown pop will never get old, man.The Toronto fans gave Edge one of the biggest ovations of his career, great stuff. A hometown pop will never get old, man.The Toronto fans gave Edge one of the biggest ovations of his career, great stuff.#WWERAW https://t.co/glPd9JvJXt

Edge is the most successful WWE Superstar of all time in terms of major championship wins. The Rated-R Superstar has won 31 championships in the company, the most of anyone outside the 24/7 and hardcore title scenes. He is also the most decorated Canadian world champion in history with 11 wins.

The Hall of Famer is in the twilight of his career, having written his name in history as a tag team pioneer, reliable mid-card star and eventually one of the top heels of his era.

Edge is still delivering as a veteran since his shocking return from retirement, having had extremely well-received bouts with many current top stars. He has stated that he is nearing retirement, so the WWE Universe will soak in his final run knowing that they are witnessing greatness.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Sami Zayn become a world champion in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell