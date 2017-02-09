5 greatest Elimination Chamber victories

You can't go wrong with some Elimination Chamber carnage.

The Chamber has provided the WWE Universe with some great moments over the years

The Elimination Chamber is potentially the deadliest structure in the history of WWE. Having been created nearly 15 years ago, it's had some iconic moments during its existence, which includes appearances by some of the biggest stars in the history of WWE. So naturally, that means there have been some pretty iconic names to have come out victorious.

Its position in the WWE calendar has changed on many different occasions, but now it's all set to return to its February slot this Sunday. John Cena will defend the WWE Championship against some of SmackDown Live's biggest names, and it's made us want to take a trip down memory lane to work out which Chamber triumphs stood out above the rest.

That's not to say that there have been any desperately depressing results, but there have been a few occasions in which fans have groaned and said, "really?" when realising who would be going into WrestleMania as either the WWE Champion or World Heavyweight Champion.

Because of that, it's important to remember the positives as we head into what could be one of the most unpredictable pay-per-views of the year. With that said, let's take a look at the five greatest ever Elimination Chamber victories.

#5 Jack Swagger (Elimination Chamber 2013)

Swagger’s unexpected victory was a nice surprise

Heading into Elimination Chamber 2013, nobody was quite sure who would be walking out as the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. There were three or four guys who had a realistic chance of winning the whole thing, which made it all the more surprising and exciting when Jack Swagger came out of nowhere to book his place at WrestleMania 29.

Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Mark Henry and Randy Orton all put on a great show, in what was one of the more interesting Chamber matches of recent times. Swagger's risky new gimmick alongside manager Zeb Colter completely renewed his career, and it's a shame that his push was slightly derailed from this point onwards, as it could have been a really fascinating storyline.

