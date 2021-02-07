5 Greatest matches of WWE's Divas Era

For quite some time in WWE, the female Superstars of the company were referred to as Divas. During this time, the women were often pushed to the wayside, with fewer big opportunities than the men of WWE.

In spite of this, the women of WWE still managed to shine during this time. Some of these women have been a part of some amazing matches that fans still love today, which is illustrative of their talent and star power in a time where the Divas were not held in the high regard that they deserved.

Some women of WWE's Divas Era are still heavily involved in WWE's product today, and others have even come back to the company for landmark moments. These include Evolution, WWE's first all-women pay-per-view, and the women's Royal Rumble matches that began in 2018.

There are quite a few hidden gems in this era, and we're here to shine a light on those classic bouts. Here are the five greatest matches of WWE's Divas Era.

#5 AJ Lee vs Kaitlyn- WWE Payback 2013

AJ Lee and Kaitlyn began a friendship during their time together in NXT (back when the show followed more of a reality competition show format), which continued into their main roster runs in WWE. The pair, who dubbed themselves the Chickbusters, slowly turned from friends to enemies, leading to a standout rivalry between the pair.

The feud between AJ Lee and Kaitlyn ramped up when Big E, Dolph Ziggler and Lee pranked Kaitlyn by having her believe that she had a secret admirer, which helped AJ Lee get into her head leading into their Divas Championship match at Payback 2013.

In the matchup, AJ Lee played the villain perfectly by hitting Kaitlyn with a belt when the referee was distracted, and eventually defeated her rival with the Black Widow submission that became her go-to finishing move in WWE.

The storytelling in the bout was a great background to the action between the two women, and thanks to the incredible in-ring performance we saw, the match marked the beginning of AJ Lee's standout reign as a WWE Divas Champion.