5 greatest Survivor Series teams in WWE history

With Survivor Series 2020 coming up, it is a great time to look at the spectacular past of its titular match. The traditional Survivor Series elimination matches have been the staple of the annual November pay-per-view since the beginning. This signature has always made this event stand out for any major show across professional wrestling over the years.

There have been many memorable contests under this match type, but even more star-studded teams put together due to it. From former champions coming together to feuding Superstars forced to unite, the list of sensational units put on display at Survivor Series is plentiful.

Prior to the 2020 event, there have been 173 different traditional Survivor Series teams. In this article, read about the five best Survivor Series teams in history.

Honorable mentions:

The All-Americans - Lex Luger, The Steiner Brothers & Undertaker (1993)

Team Alliance - Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Booker T & Shane McMahon (2001)

Team Smackdown - Batista, JBL, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio & Randy Orton (2005)

#5 The Warriors - Ultimate Warrior, Texas Tornado, and Legion of Doom (WWE Survivor Series 1990)

Here is the event poster for @wwe #SurvivorSeries 1990. Two huge debuts! Well...one huge debut. pic.twitter.com/cipDscmb7c — The Archivist (@WWEArchivist) November 19, 2014

The earliest star-studded Survivor Series team comes from the 1990 event. This show is most remembered for the legendary debut of The Undertaker. However, before this occurred, the first traditional elimination contest of the night was The Perfect Team of WWF Intercontinental Champion Mr. Perfect and all three members of Demolition against The Warriors of WWF Champion Ultimate Warrior, Texas Tornado, and the Legion of Doom.

The Survivor Series team consisted of the top babyface in the company, a former WWF Intercontinental Champion, and one of the biggest tag teams of the 80s. Ultimate Warrior had defeated Hulk Hogan earlier in the year at WrestleMania 6 to win the WWF Championship. Texas Tornado was not only a former IC Champ but also a former NWA Heavyweight Champion.

Legion of Doom had just come over to the WWF, but they had won tag team gold throughout the world from NWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, and Japan. The look of this unit brought cohesion, with Warrior matching the face paint of LOD and tassels of Tornado. The Warriors also pulled out the win here, with Ultimate Warrior being the sole survivor.