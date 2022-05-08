5 greatest UFC stars in WWE history

Over the years, several UFC fighters have decided to leave the octagon behind and try their hand at sports entertainment in WWE.

Whether it's trash talk outside of the octagon or the showmanship inside it, many UFC stars seem tailor-made for a career in sports entertainment. The two mediums go hand in hand, and a transition from MMA into pro wrestling is becoming more common.

Their legitimate fighting backgrounds add credibility to their character and company. So it's not surprising to see UFC stars enjoy a fair amount of success once they make the jump. The likes of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are booked as top champions, and their time in the octagon is largely responsible for this.

Not every UFC fighter who ventures into sports entertainment reaches those levels of prestige, though, like Cain Velasquez. But those who make it to the top automatically enter themselves into the history books. On that note, here are the five best UFC fighters-turned-WWE Superstars.

#5. Shayna Baszler became a two-time NXT Champion after moving to WWE from UFC

WWE's Shayna Baszler during her time in the UFC

The Queen of Spades' UFC career really doesn't hold a candle to the other fighters on this list. With just two fights in the promotion, she lost both by TKO and was subsequently released.

She would pursue a career in pro wrestling following her UFC exit and quickly proved she was a natural in the squared circle. She signed with WWE just two years later.

Shayna Baszler had a stellar run in NXT, winning the NXT Women's Championship twice, and looked set to have an all-time great career. Her time on the main roster is probably not as impressive as her time on the developmental brand. A couple of tag team title reigns with Nia Jax and a WrestleMania loss to Becky Lynch are her most notable achievements on the main roster.

#4. Riddle found a new home in WWE after he was released by the UFC

Matt Riddle showed a lot of promise inside the octagon. Starting in The Ultimate Fighter, his entire MMA career took place within the UFC, and it seemed he had a really bright future.

Unfortunately, after failing a drug test, two of his victories were overturned into no contests. This also led to his release from the company, despite being unbeaten in four fights.

After one fight with Titan FC, Riddle retired from MMA and pursued a career in pro wrestling. He was signed by World Wrestling Entertainment just four years later.

After a fairly entertaining run in NXT, Riddle made his main roster debut in 2020 and has faired decently with a United States Championship run and two tag team title reigns alongside Randy Orton.

#3. Ronda Rousey was a dominant UFC Champion before her move to WWE

Ronda Rousey has had a stellar career in the UFC

The Baddest Woman on the Planet arguably had the most successful UFC career of anyone on this list. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion was a sensation in the division.

For a time, Ronda Rousey was the biggest star in all of MMA, and embarked on a dominant undefeated streak that many couldn't see ending. After two devastating knockout losses, though, she stepped away from the octagon and eventually showed up at the Royal Rumble in 2018.

Rousey's undeniable charisma has transferred seamlessly from MMA to WWE, and she has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the company. With a Royal Rumble victory, a run as RAW Women's Champion, and a place in the very first women's main event in WrestleMania history, the 35-year-old has certainly had a successful run in the promotion so far.

#2. Ken Shamrock was with the UFC from the start before foraying into pro wrestling

Ken Shamrock is now in the UFC Hall of Fame

A staple of the UFC during the promotion's early days, Ken Shamrock was a dominant force in the octagon during his heyday. He was also the very first UFC Superfight Champion.

Shamrock was in his prime when he decided to step away from MMA and give pro wrestling a go. It turned out to be the right call, and he was signed by WWE not too long afterward.

Shamrock quickly became a pivotal part of the company during the hottest period in its history, the Attitude Era, and would win the Intercontinental Championship once. He would also win the 1998 King of the Ring tournament and had a spell as tag team champion alongside Big Boss Man.

His run was short, though, and Shamrock left just two years after joining the promotion, eventually returning to the UFC and earning his way into their hall of fame.

#1. Brock Lesnar was the UFC Heavyweight Champion before returning to WWE

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc 11 years ago today, Brock Lesnar stopped Randy Couture to become UFC heavyweight champion after just four fights 11 years ago today, Brock Lesnar stopped Randy Couture to become UFC heavyweight champion after just four fights 😳🏆 https://t.co/mSYc9UTNrp

There can hardly be any argument made that Brock Lesnar has had the best WWE career of any former UFC fighter.

The Beast Incarnate made a name for himself in WWE before he left for the UFC. Despite losing his first fight in the company, Lesnar quickly bounced back and won the heavyweight championship in just his third fight.

Unfortunately, several bouts with Diverticulitis really stopped fans from seeing just where his MMA career could go, as he eventually retired.

Returning to World Wrestling Entertainment not long after, Lesnar was instantly a huge star once again. He won numerous world titles and ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. There arguably aren't many wrestlers today with resumes as impressive as Lesnar's.

Which one of these stars is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Which UFC fighter has had the better WWE career? Ronda Rousey Riddle 7 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha