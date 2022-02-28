5 greatest unscripted moments in WWE history

It's long since been revealed that WWE's programming is scripted, and they have a team of writers who do their best to bring out storylines to entertain the fans. Almost every single step of the story is planned from start to end, but wrestling is chaotic and things don't always go according to plan.

WWE Superstars are human, after all. They may do everything they possibly can to keep the ship upright, but every once in a while, things just go sideways.

In this list, we'll take a look at five of the greatest unscripted moments in WWE history.

#5. WWE's infamous Montreal Screwjob

Let's begin with one of the most controversial endings in WWE's history – the Montreal Screwjob. Unlike other events in this listicle, this one had something like a script, but it was not relayed to everyone involved in the match.

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were battling it out for Bret's WWE Championship at Survivor Series in 1997. The champion had already agreed to a lucrative deal with WCW and was making the jump soon, and Vince McMahon was far from happy.

With Bret unwilling to drop the title to Michaels due to real-life issues between the two, the initial plan was to end the match in disqualification. Bret had promised Vince he would lose the title properly before he left for WCW, but Vince was unwilling to risk it.

McMahon concocted another plan instead: the Montreal Screwjob. Michaels knew about it, referee Earl Hebner knew about it, but Bret Hart was blindsided.

What happened next went down in history. With Bret locked in his own Sharpshooter, Hebner called for the bell. Hart hadn't tapped, and both he and the fans in Montreal were left stunned as Michaels escaped the arena with the title. Years later The Heartbreak Kid spoke about the match to ESPN, saying:

"It [was] probably the most uncomfortable day I've ever had in the wrestling business. By the time the day comes, the decision has been made. But no one knows how it's going to get done until Bret and I sit down to start discussing the match - none of this can actually go into play until we do that. And so it was just an uncomfortable day knowing what you know, [how others] assume it's going to happen, and then you having to be the one to orchestrate it all."

Why did Vince McMahon go off the script to get the title off Bret Hart? He simply did not want to risk the Canadian star jumping to WCW with the championship.

Hart buried the hatches with WWE in 2010 and returned to the ring for a few matches, but it's been obvious in the years since that he still feels bitter about it.

