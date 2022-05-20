5 of the greatest WWE matches to take place in the UK

Over the years, UK fans have witnessed some incredible WWE matches take place on their soil.

WWE may not hold events there as often as UK fans would prefer, but many high-level matches have been produced there. With Clash at the Castle on the horizon, here's to hoping there will be a few more classics on the way.

For now, it's time to focus on the great matches WWE has already given UK fans in their previous visits. On that note, here are five of the greatest WWE matches that have taken place in the United Kingdom.

#5. John Cena and Shawn Michaels fought for almost an hour in London

John Cena and Shawn Michaels wrestled for almost an hour in London

Weeks after their tremendous match at WrestleMania 23, John Cena and Shawn Michaels faced off during a Monday Night Raw in London.

Cena had won the pair's previous encounter for the title, but the rematch was a non-title affair. While not initially thought to be the show's main event, with it taking place in the middle of the show, it would eventually become the final match of the night.

The two men engaged in an incredible back-and-forth war for almost an hour with The Heartbreak Kid coming out on top. This match was arguably even better than their first encounter at the Showcase of the Immortals. The WWE Universe, especially UK fans, were thrilled with the bout.

#4. Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe stole the show at NXT Takeover: London

Finn Balor and Samoa Joe stole the show at Wembley

Kickstarting what would be a tremendous trilogy of matches, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe engaged in an incredible match to close NXT Takeover: London.

The pair fought for the NXT Championship and had the entirety of Wembley Arena eating out of the palm of their hands. The atmosphere in the arena was incredible, and the match lived up to the lofty expectations fans had set for it.

Balor retained his title on the night, but the Samoan Submission Machine would get his revenge several months later. This match introduced WWE fans to just how incredibly talented Samoa Joe was. It was no surprise that he would soon become champion not too long after.

#3. Walter vs Tyler Bate for the WWE NXT UK Title made waves

Walter vs Tyler Bate at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff was always going to be a great match. The two are superb wrestlers and have been nothing short of stellar throughout their WWE runs.

Fans likely weren't expecting as great a match as what took place, but the bout is considered an all-time great. The two men went at it for over 40 minutes as Walter continued what would become the greatest NXT UK title reign of all time.

Bate pushed the Austrian to the limit and re-established his place as an elite level contender in the division. The bout was considered one of the best of the year, and is certainly one of the best WWE matches to ever take place in the United Kingdom.

#2. Bret Hart vs The Undertaker at One Night Only

Bret Hart and The Undertaker had a great match, despite a poor ending

Just one month after their incredible Summerslam main event, Bret Hart and The Undertaker somehow had an even better match at One Night Only in September 1997.

With the WWF Championship on the line, Hart displayed why he was so effective as a heel. With Bret working The Deadman's leg throughout, it was textbook storytelling by two of the biggest icons in the sport. The two fought for just under half an hour and had fans captivated; a true testament to how great the match was despite its disappointing finish.

With The Hitman stuck under the ropes, The Undertaker was disqualified when he refused to stop striking him. It was a dull finish, but fans were still more than satisfied with what they got to see. Hart left the company not long afterwards, leaving this as his last truly great WWE match.

#1. Bret Hart vs The British Bulldog was the pinnacle of Davey Boy Smith's career

Nattie @NatbyNature If you’ve never seen #SummerSlam 92’ - you’re missing out on one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time: BRET HART vs. THE BRITISH BULLDOG. If you’re a student of the game, you can learn so much from this masterpiece. (It airs tonight on @FS1 !) If you’ve never seen #SummerSlam 92’ - you’re missing out on one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time: BRET HART vs. THE BRITISH BULLDOG. If you’re a student of the game, you can learn so much from this masterpiece. (It airs tonight on @FS1!) https://t.co/X8voVOfsM5

The Intercontinental Championship match between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog is arguably the greatest WWE match to take place in the UK. Held at Wembley Stadium during Summerslam 1992, the match was an absolute classic.

Taking place in the show's main event, the match was built around Davey Boy Smith and his eventual triumph in front of his nation, and boy did it deliver.

The atmosphere at Wembley was electric and the fans were with The Bulldog every step of the way as he overcame one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. The match was superb, with the two men's styles clashing perfectly, and the ending gave fans one of the most heartwarming in WWE history.

