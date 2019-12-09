5 Greatest WWE Superstars of the past decade (2010-2019)

This may be the most polarizing list I have written

Let me begin by saying that I respect the entire WWE roster for their dedication, for their everlasting zeal to entertain us. And so, to pick the 5 Superstars who had the most impact over the past decade is not a very easy task at all.

But as the decade draws to a close (there are those who say it will conclude at the end of 2020, but let's ignore them for now), I chose the mammoth task of identifying WWE's biggest superstars over the past decade. I realize that this will certainly be a very polarizing list and hence, I invite you guys to please leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with my thoughts and my picks.

I am going to leave a few names out because obviously, they don't fit into this particular context. The New Day had a fabulous decade but at the same time, we're looking at individuals in this particular list.

Bray Wyatt was at his creative best through the decade, but not enough to warrant himself a spot here.

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was part of two of the biggest moments in the history of the entire decade. Not only did he cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of WrestleMania, this is a man who also broke up The Shield. Night after night, the man also puts on some of the best matches in WWE.

Seth Rollins also has the distinction of defeating Brock Lesnar twice, which is not a feat that everyone is privy to. He took on Triple H at WrestleMania, and thereafter became The KingSlayer, something that became his gimmick for a long time.

Through Shield reunions and Dean Ambrose's heel turn, Rollins has always been in the limelight.

