5 greatest WWE Superstars from the United Kingdom

WWE has always had a strong relationship with the United Kingdom. From yearly live events to consistent media coverage, the promotion's second-biggest country outside the United States is arguably the UK. Throughout WWE's run as the industry leader, they have acquired exceptional stars from this region of the world.

Dating back to the 1980s, WWE has highlighted some of the best attributes of the United Kingdom through once-in-a-lifetime performers. Nowadays, the promotion has furthered their presence in the country with NXT UK. It's been awesome how much of the roster either started their careers there, or had a period there.

The company introduced the WWE United Kingdom Championship in 2017 and one of its rising stars on the independent scene, Pete Dunne, had a record-breaking reign with the title. The Bruiserweight missed out on this list, but there's no shame with the talent included. In this article, let's take a look at the five greatest WWE Superstars from the United Kingdom.

5. Former Two-Time WWE Divas Champion Paige

Paige was introduced in the WWE as a young second-generation competitor. Starting at the age of 13, the Norwich native had boatloads of potential and wrestled a more technical, fast-paced style than what was the norm for the Divas division at the time. Her debut on NXT brought eyes to the product, with many fans seeing her as the future.

A lengthy winning streak to kick-off this run led to Paige becoming the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, holding the title for 301 days. She relinquished the championship without taking a pinfall or submission loss. Paige was called up to the WWE main roster following WrestleMania 30 when she beat AJ Lee to win the Divas Championship the day after on RAW.

After losing the title to Lee, she eventually regained the gold, making Paige a two-time champion. Her career was cut short by injuries in 2015 and 2016 when the Women's Revolution jumpstarted with the introduction of the Four Horsewomen to the main roster. Paige later became the SmackDown GM, adding that to a career that has to be the best of any female from the UK.

