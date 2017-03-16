5 Hall of Famers who wrestled in WWE after their induction

They just couldn't walk away..

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 17:07 IST

The Hall of Fame has bounced back in recent years

Being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (HOF) is a tremendous honour for any professional wrestler. While some see it all as a bit of a farce, over the last few years, the company have taken the right steps towards ensuring that the credibility of the HOF is restored. They've done a pretty good job of it too, with the likes of Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior finally taking their rightful place in the hall.

An induction usually signifies the end of an in-ring career too, with the likes of Sting deciding to call it a day during the ceremony in addition to Ric Flair being inducted before his final WWE match. However, some HOF-ers decide that they're still able to get the job done in the ring and choose to extend their career beyond their supposed 'curtain call'.

It's not necessarily always a bad thing, and a few of the moments on this list are actually quite fun - but some fans prefer to see the stars of days gone by remain in the shadows as opposed to appearing every now and again. Whichever camp you fall into, we can guarantee that a few of the timelines on this list may surprise you when you see the names included.

With that being said, here are five Hall of Famers who wrestled in WWE after being inducted.

#5 The Fabulous Moolah

Moolah is a legend

The Fabulous Moolah is without a doubt one of the most recognisable female performers to ever step inside of the squared circle. For years she was a trailblazer when it came to women's wrestling, continually reinventing the game while simultaneously managing to hold onto the NWA World Women's Championship for a combined 11,091 days. That is absolutely staggering.

So when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 1995 many people felt that she had nothing left to prove - but they were oh so wrong. Moolah went on to win the Women's Title in the WWE once again, this time at the grand old age of 76. It was Ivory who she defeated in 1999 for the strap. However, she did drop the title back to her just over a week later.

We move over to the men now with a performer who never knows when to quit.