10 current WWE stars who will 100% make the Hall of Fame

A look at 10 current WWE Superstars who will 100% end up in the Hall of Fame when they retire.

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 22:10 IST

The 10 stars on this list are guaranteed to enter the annual Hall of Fame program one day

The WWE Hall of Fame is one the most esteemed places to be in all of pro wrestling, despite it not being an actual place. An induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is the highest honour that a professional wrestler can receive for their contributions to the wrestling business.

Ever since its’ inception, the Hall of Fame has seen many wrestlers, wrestling personalities and celebrities inducted into it. However, fans are always curious so as to who will be going in next and who, out of the current crop of WWE Superstars, could probably be a part of it in the future.

The term “future Hall of Famer” is used very frequently to describe some of the current Superstars and therefore, in this slideshow, we will be taking a look at the 10 current WWE Superstars who will certainly be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

#10 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is certainly a future WWE Hall of Famer

Brock Lesnar won the NCAA Division I collegiate wrestling championship as a senior at the University of Minnesota, the WWE Championship within six months of his debut and the UFC Heavyweight Title in his fourth professional MMA fight.

He’s also The One in 22-1, achieving the impossible at WrestleMania 30 by becoming the first (and only) Superstar to defeat The Undertaker on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite his part-time schedule, Brock is one of the biggest WWE attractions of all-time, hence why he can call his own shots and earn more than every other Superstar on the roster. Brock is worth every penny and well worth his guaranteed Hall of Fame spot.