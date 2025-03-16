5 Heartbreaking betrayals that could happen at WWE WrestleMania 41

We are less than a month away from WrestleMania 41, and the WWE Universe is excited to witness The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. The match card for 'Mania 41 is shaping up with intensified rivalries and dream showdowns. However, as WrestleMania always witnesses surprises and twists, some also face heartbreaking betrayals on the biggest stage.

In this article, we will discuss five heartbreaking betrayals that could happen at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#5. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory might get separated

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are currently working as allies on SmackDown. However, things aren't completely right between them. Fans have seen various instances where Waller seems to overshadow Theory, hinting at Austin Theory's impending babyface turn.

This twist could unfold at WrestleMania 41 when Grayson Waller potentially turns his back on the former United States Champion, leading to their separation. This could further spark a rivalry between them post-WrestleMania and the heroic turn of the 27-year-old star.

#4. Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman will be an interesting element to watch at WrestleMania because of the inclusion of Roman Reigns and CM Punk against each other. The OTC returned on WWE RAW last week and destroyed Punk and Seth Rollins, setting the stage for a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

However, The Wiseman was checking The Second City Saint during Reigns' return on the red brand, which surprised the OTC as well. This suggests that Paul Heyman might switch sides at The Show of Shows and betray the Head of the Table to join forces with CM Punk or Seth Rollins.

#3. Finn Balor might finally get bashed from The Judgment Day

Finn Balor will face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. A big thanks for this title shot goes to Dominik Mysterio, but if Balor fails to dethrone Breakker, Dominik might finally betray Finn Balor and kick him out of The Judgment Day.

Tension between Dominik and Balor has been evident on WWE RAW. So, another loss for the former Universal Champion could lead to drastic changes when Dirty Dominik turns against Finn Balor.

A moment like this deserves to take place on a big stage, making WrestleMania 41 an ideal stage for this betrayal.

#2. Jacob Fatu might betray Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 41

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu betraying Solo Sikoa is also an ideal possibility. Fans have already seen many incidents hinting at Sikoa getting evicted from the new Bloodline.

So, fans could witness this moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All, when The Samoan Werewolf betrays Solo and thrashes him from the faction. This moment will solidify Jacob Fatu as the next big thing in the Bloodline Saga and set the stage for the Solo vs. Jacob rivalry after WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Rock or John Cena might turn sides

The Rock and John Cena are currently in association after the latter turned heel at Elimination Chamber. However, WWE WrestleMania 41 could also see a betrayal in their alliance, depending on the conclusion of Cena and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title match.

It's conceivable that if the 16-time World Champion manages to dethrone The American Nightmare, he might turn on The Final Boss to establish his superiority. John Cena, as an evil person, surely doesn't want to follow anyone's orders, which could lead to him betraying The Rock after his victory.

If Cena fails to become Champion, The Rock might betray him and turn against him, stating that he is a weak star because he failed to dethrone the Undisputed Champion.

