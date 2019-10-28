5 Heel and face turns that could happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

So many face and heel turn could potentially take place

Many members of the WWE Universe are looking past Crown Jewel to Survivor Series and beyond thinking of the show as a glorified Live Event. I think that it is a mistake to do so, especially if you consider the card that WWE has lined up.

Titles could change hands, and long term storylines could begin that stem from Crown Jewel. I mean the biggest example of this is the Shane McMahon becoming the 'Best in the World', something that nobody had cared about when it happened, but it was a storyline that stretched for many months.

So, with that in mind, let's look at 5 heel and face turns that could potentially happen at the show. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you do believe these turns could potentially happen.

#5 Sami Zayn betrays Shinsuke Nakamura during his match, turning him babyface

Yo, everything about this is beautiful. -SZ https://t.co/guqGl6B9dd — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 19, 2019

If you are the hero, would you be content playing the role of the sidekick? I mean Sami Zayn did not even get a chance to compete in the main event of SmackDown this past week because he's eased into the role of Shinsuke Nakamura's manager at present. I do think that there's a great opportunity that presents itself from the whole situation, allowing Nakamura to turn face.

Shinsuke Nakamura is a lot more impaired as a heel than he was as a face, especially because the crowd does not get a chance to sing his theme song out anymore. If he were to turn face, with Sami Zayn betraying him in the middle of the match, we could see Zayn, Nakamura and even Bryan competing to elevate the Intercontinental Championship.

