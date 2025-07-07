5 Heel and face turns that can happen at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place the night before Evolution 2. LA Knight is set to battle Seth Rollins after numerous attacks from Rollins and his allies.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will also square off after The Scottish Warrior returned on the latest SmackDown. Meanwhile, Gunther will attempt to defend the World Heavyweight title against Goldberg in the Legend's retirement match.

A few more matches will be added to the card on the go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown. The next five heel and face turns could take place at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#5. Aleister Black could fully turn to the dark side

Aleister Black and Damian Priest keep crossing paths due to their proximity to R-Truth. Truth kept interrupting Black's business, whether in the ring or in backstage segments.

The former NXT Champion blasted Truth with the Black Mass kick at Night of Champions. Black said the business was over, but Truth didn't feel the same way, leading to a match on the next SmackDown.

If Priest tries to help Truth on SmackDown, it could force Aleister's hand. This could lead to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event where Aleister Black turns heel.

#4. Austin Theory emerges as a face in his hometown

Austin Theory is from Atlanta and could show up in some capacity at Saturday Night's Main Event.

His split with Grayson Waller has been teased for over six months, and Waller has been hanging out with the New Day. They've blamed Theory for all of A-Town Down Under's misfortunes.

Theory hasn't been featured on RAW much lately but could re-emerge as a face. He could pop up to save another star from an attack by Waller or another heel. A face turn could be what the former US Champion needs to move up the card in WWE.

#3. Randy Orton turns heel at Saturday Night's Main Event

Will The Viper strike at Saturday Night's Main Event? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

One heel turn that has been on the horizon for the last few months is Randy Orton. He’s tried to keep all of his rage in check but has shown instances of turning heel in various matches.

The Legend Killer had no problem lining up to punt Kevin Owens before WrestleMania 41, but he held back against Cody Rhodes during the King of the Ring finals.

Since he has no problem hurting heels, he may finally give in to the voices in his head at Saturday Night's Main Event against Drew McIntyre.

#2. Drew McIntyre trades spots with The Viper

Drew McIntyre actually said what some fans were thinking after another promo exchange between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. We've seen enough of the back-patting between the two friends, so something has to change.

McIntyre is funny in his promos and points out a lot of things that some fans won’t admit. He’s been a heel for the last three years, so it’s time for him to change back to a heroic babyface.

The Scottish Warrior could then challenge John Cena if Cena remains a villain or Cody Rhodes if The American Nightmare turns heel. McIntyre has actually refrained from getting overly physical with Rhodes in a few encounters.

#1. Sami Zayn's frustrations force a turn

Another valiant face who has been falling short in big title opportunities is Sami Zayn. He keeps watching from the sidelines as his friends earn title shots and championships.

The Underdog from the Underground lost to Randy Orton after being told by many that he'll never be a World Champion. His latest setback saw Cody Rhodes win the King of the Ring tournament.

Karrion Kross has tried to get Zayn to admit that he's lying, but Zayn refuses to give in. Depending on how things play out, he could finally turn heel if he’s pushed over the edge by Kross or another high-stakes loss.

