5 Heel & face turns that could happen at Clash of Champions 2019- Unexpected return?

5 Heel & face turns that could happen at Clash of Champions 2019

Clash of Champions could lead to several massive roster changes

Clash of Champions will come our way this weekend and by no means is this the biggest show of the calendar year. And yet, as we have seen in the past from smaller shows such as Extreme Rules that these are the events which often hit the ball right out of the park.

So, in this article, I shall delve upon all of the potential heel and face turns that could take place during the show. Which villains will discover that their ways were wrong and amend their path, and which virtuous souls will embark upon a career in treachery and backstabbing?

Let me reiterate that this is not based upon inside information or special knowledge. It is based on watching the product as a fan, and well, sensing patterns in WWE booking that I've observed over time.

I'm sure you'll know what I'm talking about when you read this article.

#5 Daniel Bryan turns face and attacks Rowan

Help @MakeAWish grant wishes for kids everywhere by tweeting #FriendLikeMe now until May 24th and Disney will donate $5 up to $1 million! pic.twitter.com/zSUyJsdkVu — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) May 21, 2019

Just because Daniel Bryan is such a good heel, it is easy to forget that he's the biggest real-life babyface in the world of sports entertainment. Not only is he an advocate for the environment, but he is also someone who came back after being told that he would never wrestle again, paving the path for thousands to follow in his footsteps. Daniel Bryan is an inspiration in the ring as well, putting over younger talents like Buddy Murphy and Ali.

And because Rowan pretty much made clear that he wasn't being coerced into attacking Roman Reigns by Daniel Bryan, it is pretty clear that WWE wants Rowan and Bryan to be two separate parties, going forward. I'm guessing that WWE wants the 'Yes!' movement to return once again, and for Daniel Bryan to become the face of SmackDown on FOX.

