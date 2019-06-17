5 Heels who should turn babyface before SummerSlam 2019

Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre

A lot of WWE Superstars from the past and the present will agree that being a heel gives them more leeway to be creative with their character. In WWE's PG era, heels probably are restricted in the kind of things that they could say on the mic, but they still have some flexibility in tweaking their promos and their character.

WWE's programming has been rather underwhelming and has had a serious dip in ratings and viewership. There needs to be a massive change in storylines and feuds in WWE, and this could maybe start with some heels turning into babyfaces before SummerSlam, which happens on August 11th, 2019.

Here are 5 heels who should turn babyface before SummerSlam 2019

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Since being called up to the main roster from NXT in 2018, Drew McIntyre has mainly been just a heel. McIntyre who rejoined WWE in 2017 was put in NXT and he went on to win the NXT Championship.

The Scottish Psychopath, though, was a babyface in NXT, but on the main roster on RAW, he has only been a heel. He has primarily been part of a heel faction consisting of Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley, and has now joined forces with Shane McMahon.

McIntyre is widely regarded to be a future WWE Champion and that could possibly happen if he turns babyface. While his heel run has been good so far, he could take his character to the next level with a face run, and maybe set up some interesting feuds, including with his current heel mates, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

#4. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville

It seems that Sonya Deville has a lot more to offer than what she has done so far. She has been partners with Mandy Rose since both of them debuted on the main roster, but it seems that she has fallen below Rose in the pecking order, despite being a better wrestler.

WWE have teased a heel turn between the two, and it is quite likely that Rose will turn heel and a feud between the two could be quite interesting.

