5 Most hilarious WWE moments from 2019

The Man and The Great One

2019 was a wonderful year for WWE. From women main eventing WrestleMania to creating some new top Superstars, the company has certainly taken a step forward to make the product more exciting. Also, WWE went through a major change, as SmackDown found a new home on FOX.

Entertainment plays a pivotal role in WWE, which stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. Over the in-ring action, the non-wrestling segments may be the biggest factor in connecting with the fans. Comedy segments certainly make the product more fun for everyone and can teach fans a lot about wrestlers' abilities they may not have known before.

The introduction of the 24/7 Title has allowed lower-midcard Superstars to have TV time, delivering humorous segments regularly. Moreover, several top Superstars produced some great comedy. In this article, we will take a look at five hilarious segments that happened in WWE in 2019.

#5 Brock Party

Brock Lesnar, the reigning WWE Champion, is known to be an unsparing beast who likes to destroy his opponents. Due to his invincible persona, Lesnar is called 'The Beast Incarnate'. However, he showed a different side of his character's personality when he won the Money In the Bank contract last year.

Lesnar had a great year. He not only won the the Universal Championship, but also became WWE Champion, a title he holds as we enter the new year. Furthermore, he became "Mr. Money in the Bank" for the first time in his career. While Seth Rollins was the Universal Champion then, and Kofi Kingston was the holder of the WWE Championship. Both champions were unsure about whose title Lesnar intended to cash in the contract and go after.

On the episode of RAW on May 27, Rollins and Kingston were in the ring waiting for Lesnar's arrival. The Beast danced into the arena with a different theme song and revealed that he had added some decals to the briefcase to make it look like a boombox. Brock was enjoying the beat, and when he entered the ring showed his dance moves for the first time since his 2004 dance routine with a mariachi band. The "Brock Party" gimmick was short-lived but highly entertaining.

