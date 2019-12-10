5 Hints WWE dropped on this week's RAW before TLC

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 21:00 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins stole the show with his promo

This week's RAW was the last Red brand episode before December 15th's TLC pay-per-view and it is fair to say that the company managed to give the WWE Universe a good show.

The episode started with a divorce segment between Rusev and Lana, which ended in 'The Bulgarian Brute' challenging Bobby Lashley for a match at TLC and standing tall after slamming Lashley through a table. Then, Becky Lynch returned and faced The Kabuki Warriors in a Handicap Match, which ended in a win for the RAW Women's Champion via DQ. Furthermore, a Women's Tag Team Championship Match has been confirmed for TLC, as The Kabuki Warriors will take on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Seth Rollins officially turned heel after Kevin Owens, who was looking for the AoP backstage, was attacked by the tag team and Rollins emerged from the AoP's car to Stomp 'The Prizefighter.'

Moreover, Aleister Black defeated Akira Tozawa, while Humberto Carrillo got the better of Andrade. Matt Hardy was beaten by Drew McIntyre. In the main event, Rey Mysterio retained his United States Championship against AJ Styles, thanks to an assist from Randy Orton.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at 5 Hints WWE dropped on this week's RAW before TLC.

#5 No plans for Drew McIntyre

Since his return from injury, Drew McIntyre hasn't gone anywhere with his character or his career. McIntyre seems to wrestle in meaningless matches every week and so far, WWE hasn't given him much in the way of championship opportunities.

Again, much like last week, McIntyre faced Matt Hardy in a match with no stakes. Quite predictably, 'The Scottish Psychopath' emerged as the winner, but these victories mean nothing if they don't build to something bigger.

WWE has a chance to make McIntyre the number 1 contender for the vacant ' challenger ' spots for the WWE Championship and the United States Championship, but Vince McMahon has been hesitant to pull the plug. Unfortunately, as of now, there seems to be no plans for a huge Drew McIntyre push.

1 / 3 NEXT