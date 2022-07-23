5 Hollywood actors that would make great WWE Superstars

In the world of WWE, you must be versatile enough to be both a great athlete and entertainer, all at the same time.

Over the years, we have seen WWE Superstars transition to Hollywood, whether it was Jesse Ventura, who didn't have time to bleed, or Roddy Piper when he was fresh out of bubblegum.

Then, someone named Dwayne Johnson went out and conquered Hollywood. He went from being a champion in the squared circle to being the toast of Tinsel Town.

But what if it was the other way around? What stars in TV, movies, and entertainment could transition to becoming professional wrestlers? Here are a few names that come to mind.

#5 - Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie as Thena in The Eternals

The Tomb Raider actress has already shown off her chops as an action star and a sex symbol. With her pouty lips and no-nonsense attitude, she could be the ultimate 'bad girl' in sports entertainment.

Even at 47, she still looks great and stays in great shape. With her commanding screen presence, she could be as influential in the world of wrestling as she has been in Hollywood.

Her finisher (quite appropriately) should be Tombstone Piledriver.

#4 - Ryan Reynolds

With his quick wit and comedic timing, Ryan Reynolds would be a terrific manager in professional wrestling. In the vein of Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, he can fire darts at you with quickness but keeps you laughing the whole time.

In between making movies and running Mint Mobile, he could take up WWE as a side job. This man of many talents could fill many roles as a character in the sports entertainment stratosphere.

#3 - Vin Diesel could be a special enforcer

#FastFamily @FastFamily No matter how fast you are, age always catches up with you in the end.



Happy 55th Birthday, — @VinDiesel! No matter how fast you are, age always catches up with you in the end.Happy 55th Birthday, — @VinDiesel! #FASTX 🎂 No matter how fast you are, age always catches up with you in the end.Happy 55th Birthday, — @VinDiesel! #FASTX https://t.co/SDLUB6aclY

Let's be honest... Vin Diesel looks like he can beat anybody down. Anyone who has seen this action hero looking too cool for school in The Fast and Furious knows that he is a bad man.

That's why he would be perfect as a special guest referee or 'enforcer' for a titanic match. He could fill a similar role to the one Mike Tyson had at WrestleMania XIV.

It would be interesting to see Vin Diesel in a WWE ring and watch him put the pedal to the metal again.

#2 - Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci.

Well, thank goodness TV-14 is coming back because if anyone knows how to cut a scathing promo, it's Joe Pesci.

The foul-mouthed star of Goodfellas and Casino could probably grab the microphone as a manager and rip into everyone.

If you can bottle his energy and turn it on the wrestling audience, it could be what Andy Kaufmann was like in Memphis—hated for all the right reasons.

Great actors are a lot like great wrestlers. They can draw out our genuine emotions and make you root for the good guy to win.

That means someone has to be the bad guy; Pesci is the guy who makes you laugh and yet hate him simultaneously.

#1 - Jason Momoa could team up with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The similarities are uncanny.

Let's face it, Roman and Momoa look like they were separated at birth. Their resemblance to one another is uncanny.

It would be astonishing to see Aquaman joining forces with The Bloodline to solidify them as the first family of sports entertainment. Like long-lost brothers, the two men could rule wrestling and Hollywood at the same time.

What a terrific story that would be. That's what's so wonderful about WWE and Hollywood. They're the places where stars go to live forever. And every single day, it's lights, cameras, action.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far