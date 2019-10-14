5 Hollywood Stars who have appeared in WWE

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 41 // 14 Oct 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Popular TV star Mr. T sharing the ring with WWE Superstars Paul Orndorff, Roddy Piper, Hulk Hogan, and Jimmy Snuka.

The WWE Universe has borne witness to appearances from various celebrities from the field of entertainment time and time again inside a WWE ring. Since the 'E' in 'WWE' stands for Entertainment, it will come as no surprise that the Company's Chairman Vince McMahon has often brought in known faces from Hollywood and utilized them in some capacity to deliver a good dosage of sports-entertainment and help promote shows.

The list of movie stars who have shown their faces in WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown or in special pay-per-view events to help boost the popularity of a particular show or promote their endeavors is extensive. So, we have compiled a list of five Hollywood stars who have had memorable appearances in WWE.

#5 Mickey Rourke

In the year 2008, action-star Mickey Rourke made a career comeback after he starred in the critically acclaimed film The Wrestler for which he won numerous film awards and was even nominated for an Oscar. During a red carpet interview, he challenged Chris Jericho to a match inside a WWE ring. As days passed by, it seemed that Rourke was not interested in the idea of him having a wrestling match and stated that his challenge was not serious and was made in good humor. However, Jericho was hell-bent on facing Rourke.

The face-off finally occurred at WrestleMania XXV in 2009 when after having disposed of WWE Legends Roddy Piper, Ricky Steamboat, and Jimmy Snuka in a handicap match, the Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla impelled Rourke to the ring who sat at ringside.

The former boxer-turned-actor got inside the ring and quickly knocked out Y2J with a left-hook. Even though a match did not take place, the moment was applauded by the live crowd who were in attendance. To close things off, Rourke was congratulated by the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

1 / 3 NEXT