5 Horrifying 'crimes' WWE Superstars committed in 2020

WWE is similar to a weekly soap opera that consists of long-running storylines that eventually come to an end on pay-per-views. The idea of being able to create a fictional show comes with an infinite amount of possibilities. This is why WWE managed to bring a character like The Undertaker on TV, who went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in history.

Remember Kane setting Jim Ross on fire on an episode of RAW in 2003, or The Undertaker being buried alive at Survivor Series that same year? WWE managed to give us over-the-top stories such as these due to the freedom they had while producing the shows. In 2020, there were a bunch of over-the-top moments like these that we saw on WWE TV. Superstars went too far and hurt other wrestlers in some of the most horrifying ways imaginable. These deeds would certainly have landed them in jail if this was real life. Let's take a look at five terrible 'crimes' WWE Superstars committed in 2020.

#5 King Corbin chucks Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the WWE HQ roof

The 2020 Money In the Bank pay-per-view was a 'one of a kind' event, as the main events of the show were held inside the WWE HQ. The Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder matches took place inside the WWE HQ, and chaos ensued almost immediately. We got several memorable moments, like a confrontation between Otis and Nia Jax, and Vince McMahon yelling at AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

Did we just witness Baron Corbin murder Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio? 😬 #MITB pic.twitter.com/7sLNeV8fFN — GiveMeSport WWE & Wrestling (@GMS_WWE) May 11, 2020

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 was a show we won't be forgetting for a long time

During the closing moments of both matches, which were taking place at the same time, King Corbin did the unthinkable atop the WWE HQ roof. Corbin saw the opportunity and didn't flinch one bit before attempting a 'double murder' in front of millions of fans. Corbin sent both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black over the roof of the WWE HQ, to the fans' utter disbelief. WWE cleverly made use of the camera angles to execute the sequence, and it did make for quite a memorable visual that fans won't be forgetting for a long time to come.