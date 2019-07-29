×
5 important decisions that Triple H won't be allowed to make when he takes over WWE from Vince McMahon

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
4.36K   //    29 Jul 2019, 21:28 IST

Triple H is set to take over WWE in a matter of years
Triple H is set to take over WWE in a matter of years

In 2019, it's not a question of "if" Vince McMahon will eventually step down from WWE, but when. With his announcement of venturing into XFL once again, it's clear that he's taking a step back.

In an investor's conference call in July 2019, he even revealed that the idea of hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as RAW and SmackDown's Executive Director was done to reduce his workload of weekly television.

When the day comes that he does step down, Triple H will be the man to take his role. But many fans assume that when he does take over, the main roster is going to be an extended version of NXT from a quality standpoint. That's not going to be the case because Triple H still has to deal with multiple things like investors, sponsors, television networks and all kind of other tie-ups they have that matter from a PR standpoint. Here are a few major decisions Triple H won't be allowed to make when he takes over WWE.

#5 The end of on-screen authority figures

Authority figures have been a part of WWE for over two decades now
Authority figures have been a part of WWE for over two decades now

Authority Figures are a tried and tested creative method and has proven to work big time in the past. However, that is the past and it's clear that authority figures, particularly heel ones, have outrun their course.

Triple H, is clearly one of the names, who is aware of this and William Regal's use in NXT portrays that. He may want to keep a token authority figure who only comes out when needed, but there will definitely be external creative pressure that forces him to keep the authority figures who keep coming on-screen over and over again.

