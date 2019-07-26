5 big reasons why Vince McMahon doesn't allow WWE superstars to go off-script

Rohit Nath

Vince McMahon is known to be a micromanager

On the RAW Reunion episode, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin had a very rare moment in WWE today as he went off-script, particularly during the end. We've seen the legends go off-script and if you were to ask Steve Austin how he feels about being handed a script, he's more than likely to tell you that he would throw it away.

Multiple superstars of the past have stated that they simply don't work well reciting words verbatim from the script and improvisation and bullet points have often played a much bigger role in terms of helping them cut better promos. And it's reflected in the fact that the older generation had much better promos than they do today.

There is a lot of criticism about WWE wanting to have control and constantly tell superstars to follow the script. However, there are a few reasons, some of which are genuinely valid. Not that we necessarily agree with some, but here are a few reasons why Vince McMahon never lates current WWE superstars go off-script.

#5. Publicly traded company

The Boss & The Monster Among Men at New York Stock Exchange

Between 1999 to 2002, WWE began making their efforts to become a publicly traded company. They succeeded in doing so and have been since, with their stock taking all sorts of twists and turns.

With that being said, being a publicly traded company has made a big difference for WWE and they constantly have to appease investors. As a result of this, they need to keep their programming in a certain style and manner and they probably as though having a fully on-script program works well because it is similar to other TV shows and that probably pleases investors. Pro wrestling, however, is all about improvisation.

