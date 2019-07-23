×
5 big moments you may have missed on WWE's RAW Reunion

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    23 Jul 2019, 12:02 IST

Austin gave a toast to WWE, whilst Mick Foley fell victim to the Fiend Bray Wyatt.
Austin gave a toast to WWE, whilst Mick Foley fell victim to the Fiend Bray Wyatt.

WWE’s RAW Reunion is officially in the books and what a show it was! Celebrating the Superstars from the show’s twenty-six years, this week’s RAW had plenty going on throughout its three hours.

With an all-star cast of Superstars including Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Ric Flair and DX, the show was certainly a big deal, full of exciting moments that fans will remember for a long time to come.

With that said though, there are some huge moments that may have, for one reason or another, gone under the radar of many members of the WWE Universe.

Here are five huge moments you may have missed during WWE's RAW Reunion.

#5. A record-breaking title win

The first ever IC Champion, Patterson became the oldest person to ever win any title in WWE this week.
The first ever IC Champion, Patterson became the oldest person to ever win any title in WWE this week.

The 24/7 title continues to be one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE Monday Night RAW, and this week's Reunion was no different.

After entering the show as champion, R-Truth didn't get far until he was ambushed by Drake Maverick, who won his third reign with the gold from the rapping Superstar.

An easy target for anyone who walked past, it was WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson who got lucky, pinning Maverick to win the 24/7 title, nearly 20 years after the Canadian became the Hardcore champion back in 2000.

Not only that, but Patterson made history during RAW Reunion, as at 78 years old, Patterson is now the oldest person to ever win a title in WWE. 

Patterson's win wouldn't be the only historic title change for the new gold though, as after losing the title (off-screen) to Gerald Brisco, it would be Kelly Kelly who would win the gold from him, becoming the very first woman to become 24/7 Champion.

