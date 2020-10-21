5 Huge returns WWE might be planning before the end of 2020

The year 2020 has been full of ups and downs for WWE and its programming. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting several plans, WWE has had to take extreme measures to ensure they keep running their shows.

Well, 2020 started on quite a high note for the company as we witnessed some amazing returns in the first few months. Be it Sheamus and John Morrison returning to SmackDown in January, or the massive return of Edge and MVP at the 2020 Royal Rumble, WWE gave us some amazing returns. Well, there are still a couple of months left before the year ends we might see some more WWE Superstars come back.

Let's take a look at five huge returns WWE could be planning before the end of 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these would you like to see the most.

#5 WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross

The meek wonder why Scar & I wish to bring about Doomsday...



Perhaps it’s because people parody their own suffering as a narrator would tell a story of their own demise.



Deep down, most look to suffer and don’t even know why.



Worry not.



We will oblige again in due time. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/fgnEwLjxVX — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) October 9, 2020

Karrion Kross signed with WWE earlier this year and soon started appearing on WWE NXT with his real-life partner Scarlett. He announced his arrival in style by defeating Tommaso Ciampa in a dominating fashion at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

With some unstoppable booking, he soon entered the NXT Championship picture and started a feud with Keith Lee. At TakeOver: XXX, he defeated the Limitless One to become the new NXT Champion. Unfortunately, things came crashing down for Kross as he suffered a separated shoulder during the match. As a result of the same, he was forced to vacate the title on NXT four days later.

While such an injury might take up to six months to recover and return, the signs are pointing towards Kross returning sooner than that. Karrion Kross and Scarlett have both been teasing a comeback and it might happen as soon as NXT Halloween Havoc later this month.

Karrion Kross highly impressed the fans during his relatively short run on WWE's Black and Gold brand. His return will surely be a huge deal as he might just go straight after the NXT Champion, Finn Balor in what should be a dream feud.