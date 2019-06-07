5 huge swerves WWE could pull off at Super Showdown 2019

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.80K // 07 Jun 2019, 12:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Big E turn on the New Day, helping Lesnar win the gold?

WWE Super Showdown is later today, and the show has been, interesting to say the least.

Following an epic WrestleMania, and a much-criticised Money in the Bank event, SSD is the third pay per view in the company's decade-long deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Much like it's predecessors the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, the company is going all out to put on a show for the Saudi crowd with huge matches.

The show will feature a 50-man Battle Royal, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston face Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton battle his mentor Triple H, Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin and the first-ever showdown between The Undertaker and Goldberg.

There are some stars who won't be appearing though, as John Cena and Daniel Bryan have will miss out once again, and Kevin Owens along with Sami Zayn, Aleister Black and the women's division have also not travelled to Saudi Arabia.

With so much going on, expect some shocks later today.

Here are five huge swerves WWE could pull off at Super Showdown 2019.

#5: Hulk Hogan returns

Hogan hosted last year's Crown Jewel event.

Hulk Hogan has been seldom used since he was re-instated into the WWE Hall of Fame, after being fired for using racial slurs.

Advertisement

Since then, Hogan has been featured in front of a crowd only a handful of times, but received a warm reception at last year's Crown Jewel event.

The Hulkster, for all his flaws, is still an icon of wrestling, and having Hogan appear would definitely draw up some media buzz.

A Hogan return wouldn't be the most shocking thing to see, but after what he said, many fans are shocked he's even in WWE today at all.

1 / 5 NEXT