5 huge WWE returns that were actually kept a secret

WWE, as fans are well aware at this point, is similar to a weekly soap opera with storylines that last for weeks, or sometimes months on end. These angles lead to matches on special shows on weekends, with the winner getting bragging rights or a title belt when all's said and done. There are several elements of WWE TV that make its shows intriguing, and a Superstar's return is one of them.

There are a few things that are always bound to garner a loud reaction from the live audience. A heel/babyface turn, a major victory at a big PPV, or a promo can all get a good reaction, and so does a well-executed return. In this slideshow, we will take a look at five WWE returns that the company managed to keep a secret, making these segments all the more memorable.

#5 Roman Reigns (SummerSlam 2020)

Reigns attacks The Fiend

The Big Dog hadn't been seen on WWE TV ever since his feud with King Corbin had come to an end earlier this year. Roman Reigns was all set to take on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36, but he pulled out of the match at the last moment as a precautionary measure amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Reigns made his return at SummerSlam 2020 and destroyed The Fiend and Braun Strowman to end the show.

WWE did an incredible job of keeping the return a secret and reportedly went to great lengths to make sure that it would remain as such. The promotion didn't even let most of the Superstars know that Reigns was coming back. The only hint about the return that WWE threw fans' way was the tagline of SummerSlam 2020: "You'll Never See It Coming", and it didn't directly imply that Reigns was returning.

Reigns went on to win the Universal title from The Fiend and is the hottest act on WWE SmackDown at the moment.