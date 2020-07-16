5 Huge WWE WrestleMania matches that were canceled 

WrestleMania is the biggest show for WWE, and probably the entire pro wrestling industry, in a calendar year. Throughout the 36-year-long history of the show, WWE Universe has witnessed several iconic moments, rivalries, and matches that have immortalized the Show of Shows in many ways.

In what is considered the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All', every WWE Superstar or aspiring pro wrestler dreams to compete at WrestleMania once in his/her life. WrestleMania has been the host to some of the most historic rivalries and matches in WWE history. But interestingly, there were also many matches that were planned for the Show of Shows but WWE had to cancel them for various reasons.

In this article, let's take a look at five huge WrestleMania matches that were canceled. Be sure to comment down and let us know which one of these would you have loved to see the most.

#5 AJ Styles vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 33

The Phenomenal One AJ Styles vs the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels is one of the biggest dream matches for the WWE Universe. And why not, both of them are considered to be the best wrestlers in the world. Ever since Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, fans have been making fantasy scenarios for the two of them to clash against each other.

Interestingly, WWE did plan to have this match at WrestleMania 33. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, AJ Styles mentioned that he would love to wrestle with Mr. WrestleMania.

“I would love the opportunity to wrestle him. I’d love to learn from him, but who’s to say if that’s going to happen. Right now, it’s all speculation and rumors that I’m finding out like everyone else is, but man, what a match that would be.”

Shawn Michaels later revealed on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast that WWE indeed approached him for the match, but he declined.

Advertisement

"I guess I'm breaking something with you and I don't even know if I should, but I could have had that match. They didn't have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn't been asked because I hadn't—but then I was. ... I said, 'I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he's very talented.'"

AJ Styles vs Shawn Michaels in a 60 minute iron man match. Who wins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ie7tC08RsC — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) May 30, 2020

AJ Styles would go on to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. Shawn Michaels, who originally retired in 2010 after his infamous WrestleMania match against The Undertaker, surprisingly came back for one more match at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018. Only if he had come back for the match against the Phenomenal One!