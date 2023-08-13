5 iconic Hulk Hogan moments in WWE history

One of pro wrestling’s most legendary acts, Hulk Hogan, just turned 70. The Hulkster joined the business in the mid ‘70s and took it mainstream by the eighties. His undeniable charisma and character work won him millions of fans worldwide.

Hulk Hogan was at the forefront of the ‘Golden Age of Professional Wrestling.’ His feuds with the likes of Andre the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior created one of the greatest periods of pro wrestling.

As the WWE Hall of Famer celebrates his 70th birthday, let’s take a look back at five of his most iconic moments:

#1. The birth of Hulkamania

Hulk Hogan was trained by Hiro Matsuda. He made his pro wrestling debut against Brian Blair on August 10, 1977. He soon donned a mask and began referring to himself as “The Super Destroyer.” He joined Vincent J. McMahon’s WWF in 1980 and was originally billed as a villain. He turned face after saving then-WWF Champion Bob Backlund in 1981.

By 1984, Hogan’s popularity had skyrocketed. He challenged Iron Sheik for the richest prize in the industry at the sold-out Madison Square Garden on January 23, 1984. The match is fondly remembered for completely changing the landscape of the business by giving birth to the character of Hulkamania and cementing Hogan’s status as the biggest star in the industry.

#2. Body slamming Andre the Giant

Hogan and Andre the Giant’s rivalry is considered one of the greatest rivalries in sports entertainment history.

The two originally started their feud in 1980 while Hogan was still a rookie in WWE. After Vince McMahon purchased the promotion from his father, he decided to capitalize on the feud between two of his biggest stars at the time.

McMahon Jr. booked the two in the main event of WrestleMania III. The show pulled more than 93,000 fans into the Silverdome, a record that stayed until WrestleMania 32 broke it with 101,000-strong attendance. In the main event, Hogan showcased an incredible feat of strength when he body slammed the nearly 500lbs Andre followed by his leg drop to retain his title.

#3. Forming the Mega Powers

Hulk Hogan helped Randy Savage capture the WWE Championship against Ted DiBiase in the main event of WrestleMania IV. Hogan had lost his opportunity to challenge for the vacant title after his match against Andre the Giant ended in a double disqualification. The controversial ending allowed DiBiase to jump straight to the final round against the Macho Man.

The alliance between Hogan and Savage was made official on the July 30, 1988, episode of WWF Superstars of Wrestling. The Macho Man introduced the Hulkster as his tag team partner (with Miss Elizabeth as their manager). The Mega Powers would defeat Andre the Giant and Ted DiBiase in the main event of the first SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

#4. Hulk Hogan’s triumphant return to WWE

Hulk Hogan spent nearly six years in WCW following his departure from Vince McMahon’s promotion in 1994. The Hulkster made his return to WWE in 2002 at No Way Out. Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash retained their heel persona by attacking Stone Cold Steve Austin in the show’s main event.

Hogan also drew the ire of The Rock during a backstage segment that also involved the rest of the nWo. The two were booked in an “Icon vs. Icon” match at WrestleMania 18. Hogan turned face during the match due to the thunderous crowd reaction. The rest was history.

#5. The 15-minute ovation on SmackDown

Hulk Hogan had already turned face at WrestleMania X8 but his popularity only grew. He received one of the biggest pops of the year on the RAW after WrestleMania on March 18, 2002. The pop solidified his face turn and he started wearing his iconic red and yellow colors.

The RAW pop, however, was nothing compared to the ovation Hogan received on SmackDown the following month. The Hulkster returned to the blue brand and got a standing ovation that lasted 15 minutes.

What is your favorite moment from Hulk Hogan’s career? Let us know in the comments section below!

