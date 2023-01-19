Who did Vince McMahon buy WWE from?

Vince McMahon’s WWE comeback stunned the pro wrestling world. The billionaire strategically maneuvered his way back to the company in the second week of January 2023. His return led to several high-profile departures.

Vince McMahon claims his WWE return is meant to facilitate a potential sale as well as maximized returns for shareholders. The whole situation seems kind of ironic because it was Vince himself who bought WWE from his father in the early eighties.

Together with his now rumored to be separated wife, Linda McMahon, Vince formed Titan Sports Inc. in 1980. The husband-wife duo bought out the Capitol Wrestling Corporation from Vincent J. McMahon and co-owners Gorilla Monsoon, Arnold Skaaland and Phil Zacko in 1982.

The deal was finalized for an estimated $1 million with the elder McMahon receiving $185,000 and the rest of the partners splitting $815,000 between them. McMahon Jr. began a ruthless expansion of what would be known as the World Wrestling Federation.

Vince’s expansionist philosophy led to smaller wrestling promoters running out of business. The wrestling promoter enjoyed a period of dominance until Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling (WCW) emerged on the map, sowing the seeds for Monday Night Wars.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon reportedly against Vince McMahon’s WWE plans

Vince McMahon made his WWE comeback in stunning fashion by replacing several members of the Board of Directors. It included the internal chief investigator in the hush money scandal with his trusted advisers.

It was later reported that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had strongly opposed the owner’s move to sell the company. Stephanie, who resigned from her position as the co-CEO of WWE, went under the knife for an ankle complication.

Her departure led to Nick Khan becoming the sole CEO of WWE. Khan was hired in August 2020 as President and Chief Revenue Officer. He was said to be the liaison between Vince and his daughter amid their alleged growing differences.

Most recently, the incumbent WWE CEO dismissed rumors that he saw Tony Khan’s AEW as a threat to his company.

“I don’t feel threatened by anyone or anything," Khan said during an interview with Bill Simmons.

It remains to be seen if Nick Khan will be the one to clear a potential WWE sale.

