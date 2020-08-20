Create
5 Iconic images that define WWE SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of The Summer has created a lot of iconic images throughout the years
Shubham Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 20 Aug 2020, 01:16 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
WWE will host its thirty-third annual SummerSlam this Sunday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the WWE Universe won't be present physically in attendance for the first time. Instead, fans can be seen live virtually on LED boards in the venue courtesy of a new experience called the WWE "ThunderDome".

WWE's "Biggest Party of The Summer" has produced a lot of memorable images in the past three decades that will be remembered for years to come. Classics like the Ultimate Warrior's win over The Honky Tonk Man at the inaugural SummerSlam or Bret 'The Hitman' Hart's loss to his brother-in-law, the British Bulldog at the main event of SummerSlam 1992 will encapsulate the event for many fans.

SummerSlam 2020 just a few days away. Aug. 22 is also World Photography Day, so let's take a look at five iconic images that have defined SummerSlam over the past decade.

#5 Team WWE vs. The Nexus - SummerSlam 2010

Things getting heated between Team WWE and The Nexus
Things getting heated between Team WWE and The Nexus

The summer of 2010 saw a tumultuous feud between The Nexus, a faction of rookie Superstars from NXT's 1st season led by Wade Barrett, and the rest of the WWE roster. The Nexus demanded then-General Manager of RAW, Bret Hart, to grant them full-time contracts. When they were denied, they attacked him and put him out of commission. This forced WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, to appoint a new anonymous General Manager for RAW, who then signed all the members of Nexus as full-time WWE Superstars.

The Nexus continued to assert their dominance over the rest of the men's locker-room and targeted John Cena. This all came to a head at SummerSlam 2010 where Cena led a team of WWE Superstars against The Nexus in a Seven-on-Seven Elimination tag team match.

As you can see in the photo above, the match got off to a hot start from the get-go. In the end, Team WWE prevailed over The Nexus after Cena, who was the last remaining member in the match, eliminated Justin Gabriel and Wade Barrett.

Published 20 Aug 2020, 01:16 IST
