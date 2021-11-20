5 iconic WWE duos who are best friends

WWE Superstars are constantly on the road together, doing events in the United States as well as all around the world. Hence, they are bound to spend a lot of time together.

Spending time inside and outside of the ring creates a lot of mutual respect between performers. That respect often blossoms into a healthy friendship. Some friendships evolve to a level where superstars often become inseparable buddies.

In this article, we look at five iconic WWE duos who are best friends in real life:

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WWE Legend - Triple H

The Anshul Sehrawat @AnshulSehrawat3 #SavageSoldiers



Triple H vs Shawn Michaels : Bad Blood '04 HIAC match



The Greatest duo!! Friends over decades was once involved in a well executed feud which was built over 2 yrs! Shawn did a elbow drop from the ladder with HHH on table... but HHH won by hitting a 2nd Pedigree. Triple H vs Shawn Michaels : Bad Blood '04 HIAC matchThe Greatest duo!! Friends over decades was once involved in a well executed feud which was built over 2 yrs! Shawn did a elbow drop from the ladder with HHH on table... but HHH won by hitting a 2nd Pedigree. #SavageSoldiersTriple H vs Shawn Michaels : Bad Blood '04 HIAC matchThe Greatest duo!! Friends over decades was once involved in a well executed feud which was built over 2 yrs! Shawn did a elbow drop from the ladder with HHH on table... but HHH won by hitting a 2nd Pedigree. https://t.co/X2MoULvZIM

The friendship between Shawn Michaels and Triple H spans well over two decades.

When Triple H debuted in WWE as Hunter Hearst Helmsley in 1995, Michaels was already an established superstar. HBK helped The Game find his feet in the company and also made him part of the the famous backstage faction, The Kliq. This crew included Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) and of course Michaels. In his 'Thy Kingdom Come' documentary, The Game said that he was recruited to The Kliq because he didn't drink or do drugs, so he was the designated driver for the group of stars.

This was the time their friendship started blossoming. Shawn Michaels was in fact the one who suggested The Game should shorten his in-ring name to Triple H from Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

Within two years of working together in the company, they co-founded arguably the most controversial (yet-loved) faction known as D-Generation X in 1997. The two superstars had some epic on-screen rivalries as well as teamed together as members of D-X, decimating opponents in the process.

As a testament to their friendship, Triple H was instrumental in helping Michaels backstage during his addiction issues. He also played a big role in helping HBK return to in-ring action in 2002 after his leave of absence from the company in 1998.

Their bond is still very strong as the two of them now work behind the scenes with the NXT roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman