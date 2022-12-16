5 ideas for one last match for Booker T in WWE

Booker T is scheduled to return to the wrestling ring very soon, but not for WWE. The five-time WCW Champion has made it clear on his podcast that he would be interested if WWE gave him a call for a return match, most notably when it comes to the Royal Rumble. However, according to Fightful Select (per sescoops.com), there have been no inquiries from WWE about a Booker T in-ring return.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is set to wrestle on December 18 for the Texas-based promotion, which he owns, called Reality of Wrestling. This is set to be Booker T's first match since July. Booker T has only wrestled very sporadically in recent years and hasn't wrestled outside of his home state since 2016. Starting in October 2022, wrestling fans have been able to hear Booker on Tuesday nights as a commentator for NXT.

But if the 2006 King of the Ring winner were to return to WWE, how would they set up his last match with the company? Without further ado, here are five ideas for Booker T's final bow in WWE.

#5. WWE NXT's Grayson Waller vs Booker T

Grayson Waller is the number-one contender for the NXT Championship. He won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2022, but that's not the only thing the brash Aussie did at the Premium Live Event. He also disrespected Booker T, asking him, "Who's in your fave five now, b****?"

The last time Booker T wrestled on WWE TV was at WrestleMania 28. But the irritating Aussie might be the one to bring Booker back to the squared circle as far as WWE is concerned. Some fans on Twitter are already calling for Waller vs Booker T.

Booker T might have to teach the charismatic 32-year-old a lesson in respecting his elders. If done right, this could be a star-making feud for Waller.

#4. Booker T in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

Rather than Booker T's last match being a singles or tag team bout, the WWE legend could have his final bow or Spinaroonie on January 29 at the Royal Rumble. Considering he's a five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, it would make sense for Booker T to come out as entrant number five in the Rumble. Though fans will likely be happy to see him no matter which entrant he comes in at.

Referring to a potential Rumble appearance in 2023, Booker T said:

"I will be checking the mail every day all the way up until that day because if I get an invitation I'm definitely going to execute it, I'm definitely going to be there and I'm going to be prepared to be in the middle of the ring if that happens."

In 2011, Booker T made his return to WWE as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match. 2023 could be the year where Booker T shocks the WWE Universe once more in the Rumble.

#3. Schism's Joe Gacy vs Booker T

Joe Gacy is another rising star in NXT who could benefit from a storyline with Booker T. Gacy is the leader of cult-faction, Schism, and could potentially use the group to kidnap and indoctrinate Booker T into being a like-minded member of his creepy collective.

Gacy could benefit from a favorable voice at the commentary booth. He could seek to brainwash Booker T as one of his minions, attempting to make the color commentator an uncritical advocate for the Schism leader.

If this scenario were to play out, it'd likely lead to Booker T resisting Joe Gacy and his group. This could then evolve into a one-on-one match that would be an attraction for any NXT Premium Live Event.

#2. Carmelo Hayes vs Booker T

Much like Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes is an arrogant up-and-coming star on NXT. And much like Waller, Booker T might have to teach Hayes a lesson in respect.

There are a variety of ways this feud can kick off, but one way to do so is for Hayes to turn down a handshake from Booker T, claiming to have surpassed the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Carmelo can then push forth the notion that he is "the future" while Booker T is "the past."

Booker T could then deliver a blast from the past by putting on his in-ring gear and wrestling Hayes for one last match in WWE. Hayes can further his credibility by being the one who retires Booker T, potentially giving him increased heel heat and a greater presence on WWE television.

#1. Harlem Heat vs The New Day

In late 2019, Stevie Ray teased a Harlem Heat comeback match against The Revival (currently known as 'FTR' in AEW). Another dream match for Harlem Heat would be against the NXT Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Booker T has been very critical of The New Day winning the tag titles from Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline. On his podcast (The Hall of Fame), Booker T compared the match to being almost like a pro team taking on a high school or collegiate-level team. He would also call the win "illegitimate" and that Pretty Deadly should have been wrestling an NXT team rather than one of New Day's caliber.

This criticism could easily be turned into an angle. Although it would be ironic for Booker T to be vocal about giving NXT wrestlers the spotlight and then turn it into a major storyline that doesn't focus on developmental talent but instead segues into a dream match between Harlem Heat and The New Day. Regardless, it'd be a match that would get people talking.

Stevie Ray is a 64-year-old man who hasn't had an official match since 2017 (per cagematch.net), and he's never competed in WWE. As a team, Harlem Heat haven't wrestled since winning ROW tag team gold in 2015. Booker T is also up there in the age bracket at 57 years old, but some legends still have one more memorable match left in the tank no matter the age.

