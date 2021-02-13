5 Ideas rejected by Vince McMahon that could have been huge hits

When one talks about the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's name is always mentioned somewhere at the top. Vince McMahon has turned WWE into a global media giant over the past few decades. He has gone through a lot in his attempt to reach the top of the pro wrestling business.

Vince McMahon is an incredibly hard-working individual. In addition to his backstage work as a promoter, Vince has worked extensively as an on-screen character, and is dubbed by many as the greatest villain in WWE history. It goes without saying that every idea that comes up, goes through Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman doesn't approve every idea that is pitched to him. In the following list, we will be taking a look at five promising ideas that were rejected by Vince McMahon, which could have been huge hits if approved by the boss.

#5 Vince McMahon rejects Batista's pitch for a Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 35

Batista

Batista wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35, against his mentor, Triple H. The match lasted almost 25 minutes, and ended up being an underwhelming affair due to its length. Initially, Batista had pitched to compete in a Hell In A Cell match, but the idea was rejected by Vince McMahon.

"Originally, we wanted a have a Hell In A Cell, but Vince, because of the pay-per-view, he didn't want to have a Hell In A Cell, and we really wanted Hell In A Cell."

"They're just great matches, they're violent. We needed bells and whistles. We're two older guys, we hadn't wrestled in a long time and we needed the drama. We've already got the history, so we just needed the violence."

According to Batista, Vince McMahon rejected the pitch because of WWE already having a pay-per-view dedicated to the Hell In A Cell match. But this didn't stop WWE from having a Hell In A Cell outing at WrestleMania 32, between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon. Batista and Triple H tore the house down at Vengeance 2005, inside Hell In A Cell.

The duo could have certainly recreated the same magic this time around as well. Plus, the Hell In A Cell could have been a perfect stage for a match as long as the one they ended up having. The duo simply beating the tar out of each other for over 20 minutes got tiresome very quickly, and the match placement hurt things as well.