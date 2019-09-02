5 Important Takeaways from AEW All Out: No CM Punk, Major Announcement for next year

We have a new AEW World Champion!

AEW All Out was a decent show, from the start to the end. Being the second major show of the company after Double or Nothing in May, the expectations of the fans were sky-high. While it was not the best show you'll ever see, it was worth watching.

After the massively successful All In last year that pretty much led to the birth of All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes and company decided to do a sequel of the same and that led to us getting - AEW All Out.

With the talent that they possess, one can never doubt the in-ring quality of the matches. Almost every match delivered, with the best one being the Ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Championship between The Lucha Bros and Young Bucks.

With All Out in the history books now, fans across the globe are waiting for them to debut their weekly show on TNT. But before that, let's take a look at the five important takeaways from AEW's second major show - All Out. Did you enjoy watching the show?

#5 All Out might become a yearly event at Chicago

.@TonyKhan says he wants to make Chicago the home of All Out every year. Thanks the fans again. And that's it! Thanks for following our live coverage! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/8Oykhyip65 — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) September 1, 2019

So far, AEW has had four events/PPVs - Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest, Fight for the Fallen, and All Out. As good as these were, they still felt like glorified independent shows.

Every other wrestling promotion has some yearly mega shows that fans wait to see. New Japan has the Wrestle Kingdom, Impact Wrestling has Slammiversary, Ring of Honor has G1 Supercard, and let's not even start with WWE PPVs.

The President of AEW, Tony Khan, came out to the ring alongside Cody after the show was over to thank the fans. Interestingly, he mentioned that he is planning to turn All Out into a yearly event at Chicago. The fans, of course, loved it.

Every promotion needs a marquee show and looks like All Out will be the one for All Elite Wrestling.

