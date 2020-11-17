5 Most incredible body transformations of current WWE Superstars

There are a few characteristics that can make a WWE Superstar stand-out among the rest in the crowd. WWE Superstars work throughout the year to maintain and develop incredible physiques. It goes a long way in making them look great in front of cameras and inside the ring while wrestling.

While there have been several main-eventers in the history of the company who weren't known for their physique, things seem to be changing now. Recently, we've witnessed certain cases of WWE Superstars going through incredible body transformations, almost surprising the fans with how amazing and different they look as compared to before.

Let's take a look at five current WWE Superstars and their insane body transformations. Be sure to let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section below.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman: Then and Now

One of the few giants on the current roster of WWE, Braun Strowman has had quite an interesting career with the company. After being a "rosebud" in his early days, Braun Strowman debuted as the fourth member of the Wyatt Family in 2015. One look at the man wearing the black sheep mask and fans couldn't help but be amazed by how huge he was.

Yet, Braun Strowman was never someone who was known for a great physique. But since the last one year, he has truly worked hard and is undoubtedly in the best shape of his career. He recently shared a picture of himself on Twitter, looking all jacked up and claiming that he will soon achieve his final form. His recently debuted bald look also suits him amazingly.

2020 has been the most successful year for Braun Strowman in his WWE career. After winning the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year, The Monster Among Men went on to win his first World title by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new Universal Champion. Recently, he was drafted to Monday Night RAW and is all set to represent the brand at Survivor Series 2020 in the traditional five-on-five elimination match.