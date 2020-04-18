5 incredible facts you never knew about WWE owner Vince McMahon

The Chairman of the Board and one of the industry's biggest villains has lived quite the life.

We dig deep to reveal some little-known facts and stories about Vince McMahon.

​ WWE owner Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has amassed a simply incredible career at the head of WWE. Quite simply, he has seen and done it all.

Not only has the man at the top of the table in WWE loomed large in the boardroom for decades, he's also never been shy about stepping in front of the cameras and thunderous crowds all around the world.

After all, for decades he was the voice of many a wrestling fan's childhood, thanks to his work as the lead announcer for the company, welcoming viewers and guiding them through the action with his own animated, charismatic style.

He was also, of course, known as one of the greatest villains of all time, his rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin as 'Mr McMahon', the very picture and definition of authority, earning him hatred from all four corners of the globe.

But while lifelong fans will feel like they'll know all there is to know about Vince McMahon, we've compiled 5 facts and stories you'll be less than familiar with.

#5. He grew up without his father

Vince McMahon Sr.

The McMahon family, as we know them now, are very well established and are well known to fans all around the world. But while Vince's children, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, all thrived with careers in the industry from a relatively young age, Vince McMahon himself endured a difficult beginning to his own childhood.

In a 2012 interview, Vince confirmed that he didn't grow up with his father, Vince McMahon Sr, who had left the family home when the younger Vince was just a baby. It was some 12 years or so later that the two were reunited.

Vince recalled in the interview:

“When I was 12 or a little older.... my father and his mother came to visit. I must have behaved myself because I got invited up to be with him. It’s funny how you don’t know what you’re missing if you never had it. Then when I met my dad, I fell in love with him. We got very, very close, but we both knew we could never go back."

Prior to meeting his father, Vince had been living wth his grandmother.

