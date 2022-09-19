5 incredible WWE fan theories for Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins- former Universal Champion returns, current champion interferes

WWE announced a colossal United States Championship match between the United States champion Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins for the upcoming episode of RAW. The work-horse title of the red brand has received considerable attention lately, and this blockbuster will further elevate its prestige.

The All Mighty US Champion, one of the hardest workers on the roster, is not ready to lose the championship. The Visionary is desperately trying to end his championship drought; it's been more than two years since Rollins last held a title.

The match will be a banger, but the outcome seems less clear-cut owing to the evenly-matched competitors. As passionate and wild as ever, WWE fans took to Twitter to express their views about the upcoming encounter. Here, we examine 5 incredible fan theories for Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.

#5 Matt Riddle interferes in the match, costing WWE's Visionary the US Championship.

Guts @Gutsnglory33 @WWE @WWE Rollins @fightbobby Great match, but we know Riddle is pretty likely to interfere to set up Seth vs Riddle at Extreme Rules. @WWE @WWERollins @fightbobby Great match, but we know Riddle is pretty likely to interfere to set up Seth vs Riddle at Extreme Rules.

This one is the most likely and is almost inevitable. Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in their highly-anticipated match at Clash at the Castle after the latter's emotions got the better of him. The Visionary claimed to have moved on to bigger plans, but The Original Bro wanted a rematch.

Rollins and Riddle have unfinished business, and the two real-life rivals may be on a collision course for another hard-hitting battle at Extreme Rules. However, The King of Bros would need to get under his rival's skin in the worst way possible to book the match.

Costing The Visionary the US Championship is an excellent way to fuel their rivalry, protect Rollins from another clean defeat, and enhance Bobby Lashley's credibility as a fighting champion.

#4 Solo Sikoa interferes and inserts himself into the WWE United States Championship picture.

One of the more recent additions to the roster is the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. The youngest Uso brother helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed World Championships at WWE Clash at The Castle. Sikoa recently won the NXT North American Championship, bringing more gold to Reigns' tribe.

A fan mysteriously felt that the newly crowned NXT North American Champion might interfere in the US Championship match on RAW. Nothing has been teased, but it is an intriguing angle with several possibilities.

Targeting The All Mighty and taking the WWE US Title away from him will add the prestigious mid-card championship to The Bloodline. Logically, Sami Zayn is the only member of the faction not to hold gold, but Sikoa has impressed thus far, and he could be the man to dethrone Lashley.

#3 Seth Rollins wins the WWE United States Championship and joins The Bloodline.

Out of all the incredible theories on this list, this one is the most outrageous. A fan ludicrously posted that Seth Rollins should win the US Title, reveal his latent Samoan heritage and join The Bloodline.

The Visionary is one of the few men on the roster that can legitimately dethrone The Tribal Chief, a man he has a lot of history with. Rollins got into Reigns' head before Royal Rumble, and the latter viciously assaulted him in a controversial disqualification finish to the match.

Given that he is technically a rival, it remains unlikely that Rollins will ever join The Bloodline. Sami Zayn is outside of the tribe, but he has repeatedly proven his loyalty to Reigns. No one trusts The Visionary, especially Roman Reigns, who was stabbed in the back in 2014 by Rollins.

#2 Austin Theory cashes in to become the new WWE United States Champion.

As suggested by a fan, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory, may figure into the outcome of Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. Although the briefcase usually allows the holder to challenge for the top titles, WWE can twist the rules to apply it to the mid-card championships.

Back in 2020, when Otis held the briefcase, he teased challenging for the Tag Team Championships. Those aspirations never materialized, but they left the door open for the contract to be cashed in on any title outside the World Championships.

The Tribal Chief is currently unstoppable, and A-Town Down hasn't successfully cashed in despite several attempts. It may be wiser for him to take a step down and steal the WWE US Championship from Lashley, ironically the same man who defeated Theory to win the title.

#1 Brock Lesnar returns to cost Bobby Lashley and set up a blockbuster encounter.

[email protected] @KeshavMatrey @WWE @WWE Rollins @fightbobby What if Brock cost bobby lashley his United States championship either on raw or on extreme and set up a match against him at crown jewel 2022 as it is rumoured . @WWE @WWERollins @fightbobby What if Brock cost bobby lashley his United States championship either on raw or on extreme and set up a match against him at crown jewel 2022 as it is rumoured .

Out of all the entries, this one is the most exciting. Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam, and his status remains ambiguous. However, WWE could be planning a blockbuster rematch between The Beast Incarnate and The All Mighty for Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

The perfect way to set that up is Lesnar costing Lashley the championship the latter has proudly held for the last several months. The two gladiators went to war in a titanic clash at Royal Rumble, where The All Mighty defeated The Beast owing to outside interference from Roman Reigns.

The rivalry was put on hold following Lashley's ill-timed injury, and Lesnar moved on to a Title Unification Match with Reigns at WrestleMania. WWE may be looking to set up a rematch, the foundation for which could be laid on RAW if The Beast brings the pain to The All Mighty US Champion.

Who will walk out of the ring as the US Champion on Monday Night Raw? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

