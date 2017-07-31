5 indie stars who became jobbers in the WWE

These 5 guys did better on the indies.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 22:52 IST

Colt Cabana didn't enjoy a great WWE career

If you look at today's WWE roster, you'll see that there a number of professional wrestlers who originally made their name on the indie circuit. The likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura all became a huge deal on the indie scene before signing WWE contracts.

They've been able to replicate that same level of success on the big stage of the WWE but not everyone has been able to replicate the same level of performance. There are a number of guys who have not been able to hit the ground running in Vince McMahon's house of big men.

These guys have fallen far from their glory days on the indie scene and it's a sad state of affairs to see them in such a state. Perhaps these men can pull a Jinder Mahal and make it to the top of the food chain, but I won't be holding my breath.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 indie stars who became jobbers in the WWE:

#5 Apollo Crews

Crews' WWE run has stuttered to a stop

Apollo Crews is a rare combination of speed, athleticism and raw power. He used that to his advantage during his time on the independent circuit where he wrestled in promotions such as Uhaa Nation in promotions such as Dragon Gate and its affiliate promotions.

He rose through the ranks quickly and was a highly respected member of the Dragon Gate roster when WWE came calling with an offer to join up with NXT in 2014. He accepted and made quite the name for himself in WWE developmental before getting his main roster call up in 2016.

Things went south quickly after that as Crews found himself engaged in a nothing feud with the Social Outcasts. Even though he emerged victorious, his spot on the card was clear for all to see. His time since then has looked bleak although there might be a glimmer of hope with his new Titus Worldwide Affiliation.