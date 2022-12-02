5 injured superstars who have unfinished business in WWE

Injuries are part and parcel of professional wrestling because of the rigorous travel schedule and physicality that a WWE Superstar endures. There is also no off-season, increasing the risks and adding to the consistent wear and tear.

By their very nature, injuries are unpredictable and often force WWE to swerve their plans. While the extent of the damage is ambiguous, entire narratives have to be rewritten, and prospects are scrapped.

The last few months have witnessed quite a few injuries, forcing the creative team to scrap many plans. Here, we look at five injured WWE Superstars who have unfinished business in WWE.

#5 Former WWE Champion Big E has unfinished business with Ridge Holland and The Brawling Brutes

On the March 11th edition of SmackDown, Big E was involved in a horrific incident when he landed awkwardly on his head following a botched Overhead Belly-to-Belly Suplex from Ridge Holland. E suffered a career-threatening neck injury, with some speculating that he may never wrestle again.

However, The PowerHouse of Positivity didn't require surgery and is doing well. While there is no definite timeline for his return, positive medical updates have sparked speculation of a surprise Royal Rumble 2023 return.

Before he was sidelined with the neck injury, the former WWE Champion was embroiled in a feud with The Brawling Brutes. The final plan seemed to be a colossal six-man tag match between the Brutes and The New Day. However, E's injury forced the company to go ahead with a two-on-two showdown.

Although E is seemingly content with retiring, he has to handle plenty of unfinished business. In the past, real-life injuries have been used to further narratives. Hence, the former IC Champion could pursue Holland, culminating in the six-man affair that WWE had planned at WrestleMania 38.

#4 Rey Mysterio will eventually have to confront and face his son

The Judgment Day has repeatedly humiliated Rey Mysterio.

If there is one person in the realm of sports entertainment who deserves some sympathy, it has to be Rey Mysterio. The last few months have been unbelievably tough for the masked luchador.

Over the summer, The Judgment Day targeted him and his family. Then Edge returned to even the odds but inadvertently caused a rift between the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik. The 25-year-old eventually betrayed The Master of the 619 and joined the devious faction. Following weeks of humiliation at the hands of his child, the former WWE Champion requested to be transferred to SmackDown.

There, he lost an IC Title match to Gunther before suffering a short-term ankle injury that will keep him out of action for an undisclosed period. Dominik and Rhea then invaded his home at Thanksgiving and ruthlessly assaulted him in front of his family.

Although Rey is currently injured and on a different brand, he will eventually have to confront Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day. WWE has been building to this heated match-up for quite a long time, and we may get it at WrestleMania next year.

#3 Robert Roode was in the middle of an intriguing program with Omos and MVP

Dolph Ziggler(L) and Robert Roode (R)

Robert Roode has been long forgotten. Roode made his last televised appearance on the June 6th edition of RAW. The Glorious One underwent a procedure in September and, as of November, is expected to return soon. However, he hasn't yet.

Prior to his still undisclosed injury, the 46-year-old veteran had recently returned to the red brand from NXT alongside his partner, Dolph Ziggler. On their first night back, The Dirty Dawgs, as they call themselves, were involved in a riveting segment with Omos and MVP.

While addressing on-stage, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions were interrupted by MVP and Omos. The Showoff struck the 49-year-old with a Superkick. The Nigerian Giant chased The Dirty Dawgs backstage. Following this incident, Roode and Ziggler were again taken off TV.

Once he's set to return, Roode would want to continue his narrative with MVP and Omos. This would likely dictate a reunion with The Showoff and a re-entry into the stale tag-team division.

#2 Randy Orton was embroiled in a high-stakes program with The Bloodline

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Per Fightful, UPDATE:



Randy Orton required a fusion on his lower back and will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. There are no creative plans in order for Randy and no timetable for his return. Per Fightful, UPDATE:Randy Orton required a fusion on his lower back and will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. There are no creative plans in order for Randy and no timetable for his return. https://t.co/hVUcXGgRPj

Randy Orton has been missing from our screens since late May. In his last televised appearance, Orton was on the losing end of a Tag Team Title Unification Match where The Usos won all the gold with help from Roman Reigns. The Bloodline decimated RK-Bro in a post-match assault, which was used to write The Apex Predator off television.

In reality, the 14-time World Champion was dealing with a back injury that was much more severe than initially anticipated. A disheartening update from Fightful suggested that retirement was a real option for Orton.

The post-match assault on Orton and Riddle was supposed to build towards something more significant. Initial plans called for The Tribal Chief to battle both men over the summer. The Original Bro unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for The Undisputed World Titles. However, The Viper never got a shot at The Head of The Table, whom he was rumored to face at SummerSlam.

The Apex Predator suffered the injury at the worst possible time. He had been stuck in the tag-team division for too long, and a feud with Roman Reigns would've paved the way to another main-event run. If and when he returns, the program with The Bloodline should be revisited.

#1 Cody Rhodes may not be done with WWE's Visionary

In an inspirational, career-altering performance, Cody Rhodes triumphed over Seth Rollins in a grueling Hell in a Cell match in June. The victory was memorable because Rhodes entered the cell with a torn pectoral muscle and fought through immense pain to secure his third consecutive win over Rollins.

It seemed that The American Nightmare and The Visionary had closed their storied rivalry, which makes a strong case for "Feud of the Year." However, the former Universal Champion had other intentions. After feigning respect, Seth Rollins brutally assaulted his injured rival to write Rhodes off television.

Although speculation of a grand return at the Rumble is rampant, The American Nightmare has unfinished business with The Messiah. If he doesn't win the 30-man-melee, then one final colossal showdown against Rollins at WrestleMania Hollywood may be on the cards.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes