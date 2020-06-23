5 Interesting Facts you didn't know about WWE's Phenom - The Undertaker

Did you know that The Undertaker's legendary WWE WrestleMania streak started on a very special day?

The Undertaker has seemingly announced his retirement from wrestling!

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

One of the greatest wrestling icons of all time... The Undertaker!

The Undertaker will surely go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Courtesy of a legendary career spanning nearly three decades, The Undertaker was able to give us countless memorable segments, feuds, and matches and cemented a special place for himself in every wrestling fan's heart.

With him seemingly announcing his retirement now, social media has been buzzing with #ThankYouTaker posts with the WWE Universe thanking The Undertaker for his massive contributions to the world of pro wrestling. People are sharing their experiences and stories about the Phenom's life and career, trying to pay their respect to the WWE Superstar who has carved out such a huge legacy for himself in this industry.

But there are a lot of interesting facts about The Undertaker that most WWE fans might not be aware of. And no, we are not talking about his dislike for cucumbers as that is pretty well-known. So, let's take a look at five such interesting facts about WWE's Phenom.

Be sure to comment below and let me know your favorite moment(s) of The Undertaker's career.

#5 The Undertaker has wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling

Back when undertaker and Scott Hall were in NJPW back in the 80’s pic.twitter.com/zPXKXlX94T — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) October 28, 2019

The Undertaker is one of the few Superstars who have been loyal to WWE. He stayed with the company through thick and thin, playing a major role in re-establishing it as the biggest wrestling promotion in the world during the Monday Night Wars era. It's tough to imagine him wrestling for another major promotion, right?

Turns out, The Undertaker has actually wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling. This happened in March 1990, a few months before he made his WWE/WWF debut. He wrestled under the ring name, "Punisher" Dice Morgan, and was a part of an extensive tour that lasted several weeks. The seven-time World Champion worked in tag team matches with the likes of Bam Bam Bigelow and Chris Benoit. He even challenged for the IWGP Tag Team Titles with WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall.

1 / 5 NEXT