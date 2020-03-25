5 Interesting facts that might surprise you heading into WWE WrestleMania 36

A look at some interesting facts as we head into this year's WrestleMania.

This year's WrestleMania will have no live audience and will emanate from the WWE Performance Center.

WrestleMania 36 will have no live audience this year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's edition of WrestleMania will be significantly different to all previous WWE Pay-Per-Views. This is due to the absence of a live audience witnessing the Showcase Of The Immortals for the first time in thirty six years. This year’s edition of WrestleMania will still have several dream matches including Drew McIntyre against Brock Lesnar, where the Scotsman will look to prove to the WWE Universe that eliminating Brock Lesnar at this year’s Royal Rumble match was no fluke. Also on the card, there are other exciting matches including AJ Styles looking to be the third man to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, while John Cena will face Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego, The Fiend.

With the exception of the fact that this will be the first time the PPV will be held at the WWE Performance Center without a live audience, there are a number of other interesting facts that WWE fans may not have noticed heading into WrestleMania 36.

#5 Charlotte will be in a Women’s Championship match for a fifth consecutive year

Charlotte Flair will be aiming to win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time.

Once dubbed the ‘Queen of pay-per-views’ due to the fact she hadn’t lost a singles match in a PPV for eighteen months, Charlotte Flair has simply done everything there is to do in WWE. She’s a ten-time Women's Champion, competed in the first-ever All Women’s Main Event at WrestleMania 35 and won the Women’s Royal Rumble match this year.

Another impressive addition to Charlotte’s list of accolades is that this will be the fifth consecutive year that she’s been in a Women’s Championship match. Her first appearance at the PPV was at WrestleMania 32 when she became the new Women’s Champion while also retiring the Divas Championship.

Despite being unable to repeat the same feat again the following year, falling short to Bayley, she bounced back at WrestleMania 34, where she would go on to successfully defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka, snapping the Japanese Superstar's undefeated streak in the process as well. Although she came up short again at last year's WrestleMania, she still created history by defending the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of last year's show.

After winning the Royal Rumble match, she became automatically eligible to compete for any title of her choosing, and will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Taking into consideration that no female Superstar in WWE history has participated in a Women’s Championship match for five consecutive years at the Showcase Of Immortals, this makes her appearance at WrestleMania 36 another historical landmark.

