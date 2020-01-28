5 interesting observations from Royal Rumble 2020

Would you like to see Edge face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36?

Royal Rumble 2020 was an event that made everyone glad to be a WWE fan. For every piece of criticism the company faces today, there is nothing else quite like watching a WWE show that makes you feel like a kid again.

Now that we are officially on the Road to WrestleMania 36, there are several storylines to look forward to. As for the Pay-Per-View itself, the better moments of the event completely outweighed some underwhelming aspects for me.

What are your thoughts on the event? Sound off in the comments section below. Here are a few interesting observations from Royal Rumble 2020.

#5: Daniel Bryan proved that he is a master at in-ring storytelling once again

As much as I love "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for infusing the most creative elements into Professional Wrestling today, Royal Rumble 2020 wouldn't have been the same without Daniel Bryan.

A Strap Match isn't necessarily the most exciting stipulation in WWE history. However, Daniel Bryan elevated his bout with Bray Wyatt's alter-ego in the best ways possible.

You could see how the momentum shifted when Daniel Bryan took control of his battle against The Fiend. This also showed us how far his character went to gain some leverage against an unmatchable monster on the roster.

The bout's finish was creative storytelling at its best. When Bryan rallied the fans together for one last shot, The Fiend immediately popped up as if nothing ever hurt him in the first place. At that moment, Bryan still chose to stand up to Wyatt's alter-ego, even though it became very apparent to him that this was going to be a losing battle all along.

The image of an unearthly Fiend standing tall over one of the best humans on this planet showed us everything we needed to know. Daniel Bryan might have lost the match, but he won us over in what might have otherwise been a normal Strap Match in the end.

