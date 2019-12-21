5 interesting opponents for heel Seth Rollins

Now there are 3 Authors of Pain

Last week on RAW, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins embraced his dark side to teach Kevin Owens a lesson. This time, The Architect is not alone and has got former RAW Tag Team Champions AOP by his side. If the newly-found faction's recent actions are to be taken into consideration, the trio seems to have only one aim: take over the Red brand.

Rollins has already blamed the fans for the vicious assault on Owens and it appears that he is on the verge of taking out every Superstar the WWE Universe adores. Akam and Rezar will surely help him in this regard but there a few members in the RAW locker room who can fight off this dangerous trio.

In this article, we take a look at those performers who can pose a serious threat to Rollins on his way to the top of WWE's food chain.

Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins squaring off against Rey Mysterio is a dream matchup for any WWE fan and if they get entangled in a feud, we can expect several classic encounters between the two.

But will the feud get intriguing? Well, it has a high possibility to win over the WWE Universe. Being one of the most fan-favorite Superstars of all time, Mysterio possesses the credibility to easily turn the crowd against The Architect. The presence of Akam and Rezar in Rollins' corner will only add to the negative reception for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Although Mysterio is known mostly for his high-flying abilities, the reigning United States Champion can also activate his aggressive side if needed. We got a glimpse of that during his feud with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, wherein The Beast Incarnate himself had to retreat from The Biggest Little Man.

Rollins and AOP should also maintain their distance from Dominic Mysterio or the scenario will turn really ugly.

