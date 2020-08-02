5 Interesting possibilities if WWE SummerSlam 2020 takes place on a boat 

SummerSlam 2020 takes place in just over three weeks' time and at present, WWE has yet to announce a location for The Biggest Party of the Summer. The COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to move their WrestleMania event from The Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show took place without fans.

WWE was hoping that they would be able to welcome back their fanbase at SummerSlam but this will no longer be the case. Despite the show being merely days away, the company is still pushing for a different location and at present, there are a number of potential ideas.

Some of the most recent reports suggest that the show could take place on a boat, which would open up a number of interesting possibilities for WWE's summer extravaganza.

#5 R-Truth is definitely on the wrong boat

R-Truth has become quite a comical genius over the past few years which has allowed him to step into a new character where humor is expected from him at all times. Of course, the 24/7 Championship will be on the line the entire time Truth is on a boat, so he will be looking to stowaway and hide in order to get the belt back from Shelton Benjamin.

An interesting swerve here is if R-Truth jumps into a box or suitcase that turns out to be luggage for the wrong boat. The former Champion would then be seen looking for Shelton in the wrong places all night as well as going on to try to pin someone with a similar look. But the whole time, he wouldn't even think that he ended up in the wrong place, and would rather believe that Shelton had disguised himself very well.